New ownership

Beach Image Tanning Salon, 6264 Soapstone Road in Ridgeway, is now owned by Melissa Cassell, Tonya Chitwood and Perry Cassell. The business opened under their ownership on Feb. 20 with longer hours and updated business amenities such as accepting debit and credit cards, special and giveaways, free birthday tanning and more.

Hours are Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information call 276-956-4447 or visit Beach Image Tanning Salon on Facebook.

Rangeley Ruritan

The Rangeley Ruritan Club sold 322 quarts of Brunswick stew along with additional baked goods at the stew sale on Feb. 11. The club will make a donation to Mount Bethel United Methodist Church for the use of its facilities and equipment for stew making.

Richard Reed brought his bucket truck to help fix the flagpole at the Rangeley Ruritan club and the club held a meeting to get rid of an old chest freezer and install new shelves in the kitchen storage room.

The club will have a Facebook page soon to give updates on events and happenings at the club and its first breakfast of the year will be on March 25.

Horsepasture Ruritan

At the Feb. 9 Horsepasture Ruritan Club meeting Debra Buchanon spoke to members about the economic situation in Henry County and the improvement of the new jail location from the old DuPont site.

The club presented the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department with a check from the January Brunswick stew sale profits.

Red Cross

March is designated as National Red Cross Month by the American Red Cross each year for almost 80 years now to honor the people who give back through life saving activities.

Martinsville residents can volunteer in several ways such as becoming a disaster action team member or a blood donor ambassador at local blood drives.

Disaster action team members help comfort and support people forced from their homes due to fires, storms and other emergencies.

Blood donor ambassadors greet, register, answer questions, provide information and support blood donors at blood drives. The volunteer commitment is four to six hours per month.

Free online training is available for volunteers. To apply and for more information, visit redcross.org/volunteer or call 1-800-733-2767.

Industrial sale

CBRE National Partners arranged for 3375 and 3379 Joseph Martin Hwy to be sold from Bowles LLC to Radial for $33.5 million.

The property is a two-building industrial site of 889,672 square feet situated at the Virginia and North Carolina border. It is accessible to nearby big cities Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Raleigh, North Carolina.

CBRE partners Bo Cashman, Jonathan Beard, Michael Hines, Brian Fiumara, Brad Ruppel and Joe Hill arranged the sale on behalf of Bowles LLC with the help of CBRE’s local market advisors Jason Hetherington and Brad Lowry.

“We ran a lengthy process to identify the right buyer for these Southern Virginia industrial assets. The volatility in the capital markets presented challenges to completing the sale, but logistics properties remain a top choice for investors and the ownership had built highly functional assets that attracted strong tenants enabling us to execute on the sale despite the challenges,” CBRE Executive Vice President Bo Cashman said.

“We found this two building asset sale particularly satisfying because we had a seller who had expertly developed and maintained their properties, setting the stage for a smooth transaction from start to finish,” CBRE Executive Vice President Jonathan Beard said.

“We also had a buyer who was focused on closing, as they saw the value in controlling their own real estate and satisfying their logistics needs long-term. This was truly a win-win transaction for everyone. We look forward to working with the owner on the disposition of the rest of their substantial portfolio in the coming months,” Beard said.