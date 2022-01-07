Briefs: Girl Scout cookie sales; Roselawn sales manager; new SSA fax number

Girl Scout cookies

The Girl Scout cookie-sales season has begun, and Patrick County Girl Scouts Troop 1302 have lost no time in selling.

The troop has a booth fully stocked with cookies at the intersection of Route 680 (Spring Road) and Hwy. 58 in Patrick Springs.

They, and all the Girls Scouts, have a new cookie in addition to the classics. The Adventurefuls chocolate cookie has caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Many Girl Scouts will run outdoor cookie booths that follow local, state, and CDC guidelines, a press release states. Girl Scouts also are selling over a Digital Cookie online platform, which offers direct shipment or local delivery. And beginning Feb. 18, consumers can enter their zip code to purchase cookies online from a local troop for direct shipment or donation to local causes: www.girlscoutcookies.org.

Plenty of parents and grandparents are selling cookies too, on behalf of their Girl Scouts. Susan Hendersons is helping take orders for Brownie Troop 9384; email her at Suhendee@gmail.com for more information.

Girl Scouts started taking cookie orders with cookie cards on Dec. 6. The orders were expected to arrive over the past week. The first booth sales are held this weekend.

The cookie program will end March 31.

Promotion

Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park’s General Manager Kelly G. Ratcliff has announced the appointment of Carrie Thomas as sales manager of Roselawn Burial Park. Thomas began her career with Roselawn as a sales counselor in January 2020.

New fax for SS

The Social Security Administration (SSA) District Office at 320 W. Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville, has a new fax number.

The new toll-free fax line is 1-833-912-2312. Use of this fax number will route your documents directly into the SSA's automated system for receipt and assignment.

Applications for benefits cannot be accepted via fax.

The following forms should not be faxed (some can be filed online) because actual, not copied, signatures are required on them:

• SSA-8001 and SSA-8000 (SSI Title XVI Application)

• SSA-16 (Title II Disability)

• SSA-1 (Retirement Application)

• SSA-4 (Spouse’s Application)

• SSA-2728

• SSA-11 (Representative Payee Application)

• SSA-43 (End Stage Renal Disease Application)

Sending those forms by fax slows the SSA's processing of the documents that can be accepted by fax, a press release states.

Visit www.ssa.gov to see all the other services available.

