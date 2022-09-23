Briefs: Job Seekers workshop, student news, P&HCC accolades, Women Impact Virginia Summit

Job Seekers

The Virginia Career Works Center will teach a workshop for job-seekers, focusing on how to build a stellar resume and putting your best foot forward. It will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Martinsville Branch Library, 310 E. Church St.

Topics will include:

Interview skills

Application process

Employers' insight

Dress for success tips

Job readiness

Resume tips

To register, call 276-403-5430.

Women's conference

Women from around the commonwealth will come together Oct. 12 for the inaugural Women Impact Virginia Summit in Richmond. Both virtual and in-person registration are available.

Organized by Virginia Tech’s Reynolds Homestead in collaboration with other university outreach facilities across Virginia, the summit aims to advance female leaders by connecting and empowering women who want to impact their community. The event will feature inspirational women sharing their stories of personal success and struggle along with tips and tools for building confidence and influence at work.

Speakers Nancy Howell Agee, president and chief executive officer of Carilion Clinic, and Nneka Chiazor, vice president of Public and Government Affairs for Cox Communications, will anchor the full-day program at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens. For more information and to register, visit www.cpe.vt.edu/impact. Register by Oct.3 to attend in person and by Oct. 10 to attend virtually.

For more information, contact Sarah Wray, wrayse88@vt.edu or 276-694-7181 ext. 27.

P&HCC honored

Patrick & Henry Community College's Advanced Manufacturing program has won the first Rural Community College Alliance (RCCA) Innovation and Access Award for its partnership with Festo Didactic and the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3).

“We know we have an outstanding program and outstanding instructors. This national award just validates that for us and our students,” stated P&HCC President Dr. Greg Hodges in a press release.

In response to advanced manufacturing employers citing the need for increasingly complex training, P&HCC introduced advanced manufacturing training in Industry 4.0 in partnership with Festo Didactic and the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) in 2018 and in 2019 became the first institution in the nation to offer all three levels of training and the first to offer the highest level of Industry 4.0 training.

In June 2020, P&HCC became the first NC3 and Festo Center of Excellence, recognizing P&HCC’s role in driving the future of career and technical education and workforce development. P&HCC now serves as an NC3 Leadership School.

Local employers who have enrolled their staff in this program include Eastman Chemical Company, Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Ten Oaks, and GS Industries.

“The RCCA Innovation and Access award amplifies P&HCC efforts to implement Festo/NC3 competency-based Industry 4.0 advanced manufacturing certifications that reach all students and are recognized by local industry in our communities,” said Roger Tadajewski, Executive Director, National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3), in the release.

Festo Didactic, North America, Vice President Tony Oran stated, “This collaboration with P&HCC and NC3 serves as a model of how partnerships are key to this effort.”

Student news

Marawan Bayoumy of Martinsville graduated with a bachelor's degree in biology from James Madison University during commencement exercises in August 2022.

Brianna Kirks of Axton has been named to the dean's list at James Madison University for the summer 2022 semester. Students who earn dean's list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899. Kirks is majoring in individualized study.