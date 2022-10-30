Briefs: LPN Worley honored; real estate sales; Mendy Shaffer CFO; traffic alert; MVHS at Piedmont Arts; Fuel assistance; Rangley Ruritans; NCF

Worley honored

Sovah Health-Martinsville LPN Taylor Worley was awarded The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, which recognizes “the super-human efforts nurses perform every day,” a press release states.

Worley has worked in the medical surgical department at Sovah Health – Martinsville’s campus for 2 years and was nominated for the award by a patient’s spouse.

“Taylor was so calm and cool. She made me want to slow down and take on her level of confidence and caring! She treated us both like we were the only people she had to care for,” the patient’s spouse said in the nomination.

“Taylor is an excellent nurse, and I was honored to help present her the DAISY Award,” Chief Nursing Officer at Sovah Health – Martinsville Lindsay Crumpton said. “Her positive attitude and willingness to help others is what defines being an extraordinary nurse to receive this award. She touches the lives of so many patients and their families every single day and she deserves to be honored.”

Real estate sales

Martinsville, Henry and Patrick Counties Association of REALTORS announced that 549 properties have been sold over the past nine months.

The average sales price is up from spring, totaling $184,000 where it was previously $179,000. Sellers are getting around 97% of their asking price.

Days on the market is averaging 88 days, which is up from last year when houses were selling very quickly as they were listed on the market.

“Our local area is inviting to so many wanting quiet, county living away from traffic, high taxes, and extreme weather. Southern Virginia is welcoming to so many, and we are here to help them find their new home,” a release states.

ValleyStar

Mendy Shaffer has been named chief financial officer of ValleyStar Credit Union. Shaffer was interim CFO and during that time “the credit union has experienced historical growth in almost every key performance measurement, including asset growth from $573M to $671M and net income of $4.7M, which surpasses the net income earned for the previous three (3) years – combined,” a release states.

She joined the ValleyStart team in 2018 as vice president of accounting. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Averett University and a master’s degree in business administration from Radford University.

Traffic alert

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced a RoadWatch from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4 for race week traffic.

Drivers should expect an increased volume of traffic in the vicinity of Martinsville Speedway today. On Sunday, VDOT encourages race fans driving to and from Martinsville Speedway to follow the recommended traffic patterns as posted on signs and message boards.

Vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be heavy. Traffic is being routed to the speedway in certain patterns to minimize overall congestion as much as possible, and drivers should watch for the speed limit to reduce gradually from 65 mph to 35 mph on the U.S. 220 and Va. 58 Bypass near the speedway.

Piedmont Arts

Students from Magna Vista High School saw the current exhibits on display at Piedmont Arts on Oct. 21.

Piedmont Arts Education Coordinator Sarah Short led the tours. She tailored conversations to each class’ specific interests and included elements of mythology in Virginia Derryberry’s paintings, patterns and process through David Choun’s work and watercolor techniques used by Pat Coleman.

According to Short, the students all had fun making connections in the pieces they were viewing to the pieces they had been working on themselves, a release states.

Fuel assistance

The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) is accepting applications for fuel assistance online and at all local departments of social services through Nov. 11.

Applications may also be submitted by telephone by contacting the Enterprise Customer Service Center from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday at (855) 635-4370.

The Energy Assistance Program, funded by the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) federal block grant, provides state support to assist low-income households in meeting their home energy needs such as electricity, natural and liquid propane gas, oil, kerosene, coal and wood. Assistance may also be available for delivery and installation charges as well as connection or re-connection fees.

To qualify for fuel assistance, the maximum gross monthly income for a one-person household must not exceed $1,699. For a household of four, the maximum gross monthly income is $3,469.

“The Energy Assistance Program is a critical lifeline for individuals and families who may be sacrificing basic expenses in order to meet rising energy costs. The winter months can be very difficult when families are struggling to stay warm. We are pleased to again provide this resource and help Virginia residents who otherwise would not have the resources to afford their heating bills or overcome energy emergencies,” VDSS Commissioner Danny Avula said. “Last year, fuel assistance was provided to over 107,000 Virginia households. We encourage individuals and families to submit an application for consideration as soon as possible.”

Rangeley Ruritans

Phillip Earles and Nina Hylton catered Rangeley Ruritan Club’s Oct. 20 meal with help from Faye Moore. Club members spoke in appreciation of Martinizing Dry Cleaning in Collinsville for having cleaned the club’s flags and banners. It was decided that the club’s October breakfast would be the last for the year. Dwayne Tuggle took care of mowing around the building and the ballfield.

District Governor Roger Gammons presented some certificates and talked about the District Convention in November.

The new slate of officers will be: President, Rick Huffman; vice president, Phillip Earles; treasurer, George Mehaffey; secretary, Bruce Severance; three-year director, Ann Huffman; two-year director, Kathy Reed; one-year director, Nina Hylton; past president, Jim McMillan.

The club voted to help Fontaine Ruritan judge Christmas door decorations at G.W. Carver Elementary on Dec. 15.

George Mehaffey is working on arrangements for the club’s Christmas dinner.

Feb. 11 is being considered as a day to make Brunswick stew.

The club voted to donate to Hunters for the Hungry, Mt Bethel United Methodist Church’s building fund and the Fieldale Fire Company.

Community Calendar information has been sent off, and the calendars should be back in November.

New College Foundation

Dr. Challen Mabry, a professor in Bluefield University’s Master of Counseling program, has received the Lula White Johnson Distinguished Teacher Award, which comes with a plaque and a $1,000 check from New College Foundation.

New College Foundation has announced that it has awarded eight scholarships to students for the 2022/23 year. NCF’s press release did not specify who those recipients were, and NCF did not reply to three requests asking for more information.