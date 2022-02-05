 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BRIEFS: Medicaid/FAMIS help; City posts videos on reversion

Reversion videos

In "Why Reversion- An explanation on what reversion is and why it is happening," the first of the city's three-part video series on reversion, city public information officer Kendall Davis (left) interviews Mayor Kathy Lawson.

 Holly Kozelsky

MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness (MHCCHW) offers “no-touch” Medicaid/FAMIS application assistance for Virginia residents from birth to 64 years of age. This is health insurance with no sign-up fees, no premiums and no deductibles.

Income guidelines have increased effective Jan. 18. People who have applied in the past and were denied are encouraged to call again.

MHCCHW’s specially trained Medicaid/FAMIS Outreach Advocate can answer questions and help people apply by phone weekdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

In-person application help is available from noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays at Community Storehouse, 4201 Greensboro Rd. Ridgeway.

Call or text Ann Walker at 732-0509 for assistance.

Reversion videos

The City of Martinsville has released a three-part video series, "Let's Talk Reversion." The videos are posted on its Facebook page, The City of Martinsville. The videos also are aired on Martinsville Government TV (Channel 22 for city residents).

The videos are:

• Part 1: "Why Reversion- An explanation on what reversion is and why it is happening"

• Part 2: "Negotiating with the County- A discussion on the negotiation process and the failed Voluntary Settlement Agreement with Henry County"

• Part 3: "Community and Culture- A discussion about reversion’s impact on Martinsville’s culture and minority communities."

