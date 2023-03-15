New book

Ammier Perez (pen name Silvius Cuervo) of Martinsville has published his first book. He describes it as: "'Outsiding The Wolf: A Lullaby for Crows" is a uniquely written gothic fiction and anthology horror book, riddled with poems written as spoken poetry and short stories inspired by folklore and is NOT your average poetry book. These series of short stories display characters struggling with mysterious forces and the sinister horrors that plagues their dark world, battling with their inner demons looking into the symbolism of the darker side of the human psyche. Come join Silvius Grisáceo Cuervo with their tales of what lies within the void."

The book has lessons for all ages, he says, but he suggests parental guidance for the younger set.

The book "was made as an ode to the downtrodden and sad individuals of our dark world, and my relation to them, and I believe that through art and storytelling we can change certain parts of our world for the better," Perez said.

The book ($16.10) will be available on Amazon.com and in the Books and Crannies section of The Ground Floor.

His Instagram is Silvius_gray_crow.

Monogram grants

Monogram Foods’ Monogram Loves Kids Foundation will award $60,000 to charitable organizations that sponsor programs benefiting children and their families. Local 501(c)3 organizations within 100 miles of its plant at 200 Knauss Drive, Martinsville, may apply by completing an application on its website, monogramfoods.com/what-we-value/community-outreach/.

Through the annual grants program, Monogram Foods Loves Kids will donate more than $650,000 total to charitable organizations in the communities in which Monogram Foods has production facilities. A committee of Monogram team members in each city will select recipients of the grants ranging from $500 to $10,000.

The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. May 31. Applicants will be notified of the status of the application via email by Friday, September 8.

Scholarships

The J.T.-Minnie Maude Charitable Trust reminds traditional students of the Trust’s next deadline date of March 31 for the submission of scholarship applications.

Traditional students who reside in Martinsville/Henry, Caswell, Danville/Pittsylvania, Halifax and Rockingham Counties are encouraged to visit www.jtmm.org for scholarship guidelines, instructions and to apply.

Credit unions

ValleyStar Credit Union presented a $10,000 donation to the Virginia Credit Union League in Richmond n Credit Union Day to help fund the League’s advocacy on behalf of Virginia’s credit unions.

The VACUL works to build a supportive network of lawmakers who can create a positive legislative and regulatory environment for Virginia’s credit unions, according to a press release.

Incident response program

New College Institute (NCI), in partnership with Virginia Society for Technology in Education (VSTE) and Virginia Department of Education’s K-12 IT Advisory, will host "Incident Response is a Team Sport" from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 30 at NCI.

The event is targeted at K-12 leadership including IT professionals, cybersecurity experts and educators interested in learning more about and planning for incident response and management. It will feature presentations from Dr. Tara Nattrass from Dell Technologies, Dr. David Raymond from Virginia Tech Cyber Range, Philip Harmon from Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black PLC in Roanoke and Sergio Orellana of BinaryLab. Topics such as threat intelligence, incident response planning and best practices for managing cyber incidents will be addressed. The objective for the day is for schools to leave with a draft of an Incident Response Plan (IRP) to enhance the the plan they already have, according to a press release.

Williams on committee

ValleyStar Credit Union’s business development manager, Rachael Williams, was selected to be a member of the Virginia Credit Union League’s (VACUL) Financial Wellbeing for All Committee to address financial participation, education and inclusion. The committee aims to aid credit unions with initiatives and programs designed to improve financial outcomes, according to a press release. The committee will also advocate for the industry.

“I work diligently to provide financial education for ValleyStar members through classes and online resources to ensure all members are given the proper resources to achieve and maintain a healthy financial wellbeing,” Williams stated in a release.

Summer meals

As part of its efforts to ensure children and teenagers have access to healthy meals during the summer months, Henry County Public Schools will serve them summer meals at various sites. Starting on June 5, all kids 18 and under can receive meals free of charge, no registration needed

Due to changes at the federal level, the school system is no longer able to offer grab-and-go meals.

Meals will be served Mondays through Thursdays June 5-29 and July 10 through Aug.3.

The Summer Meals program is funded by the USDA and run by school districts and local organizations, served at sites throughout the community. Families can text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 304-304 and type in a zip code to find nearby summer meals sites, along with operating days and times. No application, registration or proof of residency or citizenship is required at sites.

Visit https://www.henry.k12.va.us/domain/2845 or call 276-638-1165 for more information.

Preschool in the Galleries

Through Preschool in the Galleries, young children are introduced to the arts at Piedmont Arts. Performances are free for all area preschool and homeschool students.

Recently, Carlisle School’s theater troupe, ZipZapZop, performed a Dr. Seuss-inspired musical for more 150 people. After the performance, another preschool group took part in planting for Piedmont Arts’ new pollinator path and played in the Discovery Room.

After the first performance, preschool students from First Presbyterian Weekday School went outside and helped C.D. Prillaman of Prillaman Landscape Dimensions plant the first garden bed of the Piedmont Arts’ Pollinator Path. Equipped with trowels, mulch and fertilizer, the children dug holes with Prillaman and planted black-eyed Susans, dogwood trees and small shrubs. Prillaman tasked them with returning in a couple of weeks to see if the plants have started growing. This garden bed will be the first of many surrounding the new pollinator trail, partially funded by the Harvest Foundation’s Project Hope.