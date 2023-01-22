Briefs: Nine P&HCC Presidential Scholars; Stephanie Potter; applications open; Horsepasture Ruritan Club; Preservation Fund

Presidential scholars

Nine Patrick and Henry Community College (P&HCC) have been selected to participate in the 2023 Presidential Scholars Fellowship class.

They are David Craig of Bassett, Grace Gongora of Martinsville, Maeve McCulloch of Ridgeway, Kinya Moore of Martinsville, Caleb Murphy of Spencer, Emma Nester of Martinsville, Claudia Phillips of Martinsville, Zachary Souther of Ridgeway and JaLena Spikes of Martinsville.

Created by P&HCC President Dr. Greg Hodges, the program is one semester long and is worth one credit. It was made to provide leadership opportunities for students and allow them to engage in both community projects and social entrepreneurial activities.

The course will be taught by Hodges and will provide several leadership development activities such as potential trips to Richmond and Washington D.C. and meeting with local, state and federal leaders.

Members must be enrolled full-time with 12 or more credit hours during the spring semester and have a minimum grade point average of 3.0. Participation is free to accepted members because tuition, textbooks and fees are paid by Hodges and his wife, Renee Hodges.

“We are so excited to bring this opportunity to these deserving student-leaders. Renee and I are happy to be able to provide this experience to this outstanding group, and we look forward to seeing their growth now and in the years to come,” Hodges stated in the release.

Travel expenses for members will be covered by the P&HCC Foundation, and all members will be recognized at graduation with a medallion and be added to the list of honors.

ValleyStar

ValleyStar Credit Union Vice President of Brand Stephanie Potter was selected to represent ValleyStar at the Virginia Credit Union League and the state of Virginia at CUNA’s (Credit Union National Association) Governmental Affairs Conference (GAC).

Potter was selected as part of the Crash the GAC Program and will join 58 other young professionals to be in the 2023 Cohort of Crashers which represents 48 U.S. states and three counties. This program allows young professionals to “build industry knowledge and create connection,” a release states.

This 14-year-old program focuses on leadership development, credit union history, community partnerships, engagement and key credit union advocacy topics.

“I am extremely honored and excited to have been chosen to crash the GAC and to be given a voice and platform to advocate for the credit union difference,” Potter said. “I’m looking forward to the amazing networking opportunities, meeting our policymakers firsthand and representing the Virginia Credit Union League.”

Applications open

Piedmont Arts announced that it is now accepting application for the Nicodemus Hufford Memorial Arts Scholarship and the Harold Knowlton Work Memorial Scholarship.

The Nicodemus Hufford Memorial Arts Scholarship is available to graduating high school seniors in Martinsville and Henry County who plan to pursue a degree in visual or performing arts at an accredited four-year institution. Awardees can receive up to $1,500.

The Harold Knowlton Work Memorial Scholarship is available to rising college sophomores, junior and seniors who graduated from a high school in Martinsville or Henry County and are currently pursuing a degree in the visual or performing arts at an accredited four-year institution. Awardees can receive up to $2,500.

Applicants for both scholarships are required to attend a personal interview and audition with the Piedmont Arts Scholarship Committee and applications are due at Piedmont Arts by 5 p.m. on April 30. Applications can be picked up at Piedmont Arts or found online at piedmontarts.org under the education tab.

For more information, contact Piedmont Arts Education Coordinator Sarah Short at sshort@piedmontarts.org.

Preservation fund

The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has created the Virginia Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) Historic Preservation Fund.

The fund is a grant opportunity that the General Assembly established in 2022 in order to support Virginia’s “historically underserved and underrepresented communities through protection of their associated cultural and historical sites,” a release states.

The BIPOC grant fund will distribute $5 million across projects over a two-year period. All eligible applicants must request at least $50,000 in grant funding and no more than $100,000. Applicants can apply for more than one project in application rounds, but grant awards per applicant will not exceed $1 million in total.

Grants from the fund will support the “acquisition, protection, and rehabilitation of tribal lands and historic and archaeological sites of significance that are associated with Virginia’s” BIPOC communities, the release says.

DHR will introduce the grant with a free virtual information session at 12 p.m. on Feb. 1 as a part of a webinar series on zoom with the Preservation Virginia 2023 Preservation Academy. This session will provide more details on eligible projects, the application process, timelines and requirements.

In addition, DHR will hold both virtual and in-person workshops on the grant program in the late spring.

To register for the session, visit preservationvirginia.org. For more information visit dhr.virginia.gov/ grants/.