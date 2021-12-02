• have both short and long-term health complications from COVID-19, and

• spread COVID-19 to others, including at home and school.

Teacher training

The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR), District C and the SOVA RISE Collaborative (led by the SOVA Innovation Hub and Longwood University) are teaming up to recruit Southern Virginia teachers for a coaching program. Sixteen teachers from across GO Virginia Region 3 will be selected to join the 2022 Winter/Spring District C Coaching Institute which teaches how to prepare students for the modern world of work with a work-based learning model.

The District C Coaching Institute (supported by the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research and SOVA RISE) offers Teamship, a program in which students use skills in critical thinking, collaboration, communication, creative thinking and citizenship (known as the five C’s expected by the Virginia Department of Education) to solve a real problem for a local business.

Through four cohorts, 62 students so far have worked with nine business partners.