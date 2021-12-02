Ridgeway Parade
The town of Ridgeway will hold its Christmas parade and Christmas tree lighting Saturday evening, starting at 5 p.m.
The parade will start at Peanut Street, go down Main Street, onto Magnolia Street and then Vista View Lane.
Participation in the parade is free. Categories are vehicle; float; marching/equestrian; city, county, fire department or armed forces; and other.
To receive and to turn in the parade registration form, email ridgewaytown@comcast.net, call 276-956-2328 or visit the Ridgeway Mayor's Office at 806 Main St., Ridgeway.
MOPS starting
MOPS – Mothers of Preschoolers – has formed at Horsepasture Christian Church and welcomes new participants. MOPS offers friendship, childcare, creative activities, devotionals and snacks, its announcement states.
Its first meeting will be a Christmas-themed paint party from 10 a.m. to noon at the church, 1146 Horsepasture-Price Road, Ridgeway.
For more information, contact Casey Parnell at 276-734-6956 or casey.parnell91@gmail.com or Carole-Anne Penn at 276-692-5787 or carolepenn04@yahoo.com.
Vaccines for children
A free child COVID vaccine clinic is being held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Henry-Martinsville Health Department, 295 Commonwealth Blvd.
The clinic is for children who need a first dose, or as a second dose for those vaccinated Nov. 17. Registration is required. Visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov and enter your zip code where prompted.
Scientists have conducted clinical trials with about 3,000 children, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has determined that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine has met the safety and efficacy standards for authorization in children ages 5 through 11 years old, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Health. The safety of COVID-19 vaccines continues to be monitored.
Widespread vaccination for COVID-19 is a critical tool to best protect everyone from COVID-19 and COVID-19 related complications, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Children and teens who are fully vaccinated can safely resume many activities that they did prior to the pandemic.
Children are as likely to be infected with COVID-19 as adults and can:
• get very sick from COVID-19,
• have both short and long-term health complications from COVID-19, and
• spread COVID-19 to others, including at home and school.
Teacher training
The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR), District C and the SOVA RISE Collaborative (led by the SOVA Innovation Hub and Longwood University) are teaming up to recruit Southern Virginia teachers for a coaching program. Sixteen teachers from across GO Virginia Region 3 will be selected to join the 2022 Winter/Spring District C Coaching Institute which teaches how to prepare students for the modern world of work with a work-based learning model.
The District C Coaching Institute (supported by the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research and SOVA RISE) offers Teamship, a program in which students use skills in critical thinking, collaboration, communication, creative thinking and citizenship (known as the five C’s expected by the Virginia Department of Education) to solve a real problem for a local business.
Through four cohorts, 62 students so far have worked with nine business partners.
The application period for the 2022 Winter/Spring District C Coaching Institute is open now. Each teacher selected will receive a grant to cover the cost of their professional development, and each teacher’s school will receive a grant to cover the cost for the first year of their membership to District C. The application deadline for the coaching institute is Dec. 14. For more information may contact jessie.vernon@ialr.org.
SNAP benefits
Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will again release emergency allotments of benefits to eligible households this month. Benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer cards on Thursday, Dec. 16.
The emergency allotments raise existing SNAP households’ monthly benefit amount to the maximum allowable based on household size, ranging from $250 for a household of one to $1,504 to a household of eight, plus $188 for each additional person.
Eastman Dividends
The Board of Directors of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.76 per share on the company's common stock, a 10 percent increase from $0.69 per share.
The dividend is payable Jan. 7, 2022, to stockholders of record as of Dec. 15, 2021.
“I am pleased that for the 12th consecutive year, Eastman is increasing the dividend as part of our ongoing commitment to return cash to our stockholders,” stated Willie McLain, senior vice president and chief financial officer, in a press release. “This action reflects the Board’s confidence in our ability to deliver earnings growth and continue our record of generating strong cash flow.”
Eastman credit amended
Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) has announced amendments to and extension of its $1.5 billion five-year unsecured revolving credit facility (the “Credit Agreement”). The amendments include extension of the term of the existing $1.5 billion unsecured revolving credit agreement that was scheduled to expire in October of 2023 and addition of sustainability-linked pricing terms.
The term of the Credit Agreement is extended to Dec. 3, 2026, with provisions to extend the maturity by up to two more years and to increase available borrowings to $2 billion.
In addition to the company’s credit ratings, fees for the Credit Agreement will be based on Eastman performance in three sustainability-linked areas -- reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, plastic waste recycling, and increased percent of women in professional or managerial roles.
Willie McLain, senior vice president and chief financial officer, stated in a press release, “Linking our revolving credit facility to our sustainability objectives supports our drive to create a sustainable and inclusive environment that holistically addresses climate change and the plastic waste crisis.”