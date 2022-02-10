Property Sales

In January, the Martinsville, Henry & Patrick County Association of Realtors had 68 pending house sales and 56 houses sold.

The Association's Property Sales Information Report gives a median list price of $124,950 on the pending properties for that month.

Of houses that were sold, the median sold price was $129,500, slightly above the median list price of $129,500.

The average list price on the pending sales was $155,007, and the average list price on the houses that sold was $168,614. The average sold price was $164,054.

Houses with pending sales had been on the market for 98 days, and houses sold after an average of 104 days on the market.

SSA Accounts

A personal "my Social Security account" allows people to do business with the Social Security Administration (SSA) online, a press release from the SSA states. The account allows users to request a replacement Social Security card (in most states), check the status of an application or appeal, verify earnings, estimate future benefits and manage benefits.

To protect private information, while making online services easy to use, the SSA works with two external partners (Login.gov and ID.me) to securely verify identity in order to create a personal my Social Security account. Login.gov is the public’s one account for simple, secure, and private access to participating U.S. government agencies. ID.me is a single sign-on provider that meets the U.S. government’s online identity proofing and authentication requirements. Users can pick Login.gov or ID.me to access my Social Security. To have an account, a person:

must be 18 years of age or older and have a Social Security number.

will be redirected to the partner’s website after selecting “Sign in with Login.gov” or “Sign in with ID.me.”

must provide a valid email address and some additional information.

will return to the "my Social Security" webpage for next steps after creating the new credential.

More information is at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

Solar Farm stalled

The creation of a 3,792-acre solar farm in Pittsylvania has been stalled.

The Pittsylvania County Planning Commission on Tuesday voted to delay consideration of a special use permit for the Firefly project, which aims to build in the Ringgold and Sutherlin areas, the Chatham Star Tribune reported on Thursday.

It would be a 150-megawatt alternating current utility scale solar energy facility connecting to the American Electric Power grid.

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved a siting agreement with Firefly Solar LLC in December. It included 19 conditions and required a $2.25 million up-front payment to the county.

Neighbors of the proposed solar farm lands complained about the project during Tuesday's meeting, citing concerns over views and the impact on wildlife and potential groundwater contamination.

Consideration of Firefly's use permit request will be resumed by the planning commission next month.

That proposed site is about 25 miles away from Axton, where Rocky Ford Solar Energy LLC just gained Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals' approval for a 378-acre solar farm off Mountain Valley Road.

Henry County also has another solar farm set for Bassett, one at the old Lynwood Country Club off DuPont Road and another already in operation in Axton on Mountain Valley Road. More companies also are courting the county to turn land over to solar energy panels.

On Nov. 25 the BZA turned down petitions from both Rocky Ford and Axton Solar LLC’s to transform thousands of acres to solar energy facilities.

SSA Disability Forum

The Social Security Administration (SSA) invites the public to join its National Disability Forum on Equitable Access to SSA Disability Programs for LGBTQIA+ Communities. The forum will be held from 1-3 p.m. Thursday via Microsoft Teams.

To participate in the forum and receive meeting details, register by Monday.

The purpose of this forum is to learn from stakeholders, advocates, researchers, medical experts, and the public how SSA can provide equitable access to the LGBTQIA+ communities to the SSA's disability programs. The discussion topics are:

Challenges gender-diverse individuals face in finding and receiving healthcare;

Challenges gender-diverse individuals face accessing SSA programs;

Self-attestation of gender markers;

Challenges gender-diverse individuals face in finding work or re-entering the workplace; and

Issues gender-diverse children face.

For more information about the National Disability Forum, visit www.ssa.gov/ndf/.

