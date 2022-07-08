Brown: Mimosa time

No one can truly, deeply understand the lure of mimosas unless they are Southern.

As a child I looked forward to seeing them and thought about them when winter was so white, grey and cold. Their actual presence and beauty was so longed for during the bleakness of winters that sometimes resembled old movie newsreels.

By June I could hardly contain myself. I had a Japanese cherry tree with pale pink, delicate, and brief flowers that I could sit in for a small time in March. After the cold would bite them I had to console myself with anticipating the emerald green grass that would appear and stay until just before mimosa time. That green retains a lushness like no other.

The mimosas only lasted a little while. A few days of unfolding, delicate glory, a whisper of pink, green and white, and just as delicious as my May birthday cake.

These early summer gifts of color and texture were a veritable party of pink with a fragrance like no other – so sweet and not quite but almost sickly so. Delicate green frond-like leaves were there to lift the flowers up for their full glory and to break their fall when they were spent.

The fragrance, though, so powerful that all of these years later it can take me so far back that I am, for a few days, an innocent again.