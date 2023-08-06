Growing up, Missy Hazard didn’t really watch basketball on TV. She fell in love with the sport watching games at Patrick County High School and going to youth camps in the area.

Her hoops idols weren’t professionals, they were players wearing the green and gold uniforms she hoped to also wear one day.

“I really looked up to the high school players,” Hazard said. “I would go to Coach (Donny) Rakes’ basketball camps over the summer and I would see (former PCHS) players like Ebony Reynolds and Lindsey Marshall and they would inspire me to keep going.”

Hazard eventually wore the Cougars jersey for four seasons as a member of the PCHS girls basketball team, where she continued the legacy of those players she grew up idolizing.

She’s realized she’s now that basketball idol to other young girls in the Stuart area.

“The little girls who come up to me and say, ‘I want to be like you one day,’ I was once that girl saying that to older players,” she said. “The cycle has repeated and I can really see that now that I’m older.”

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

In her senior season this winter, Hazard was named Piedmont District Player of the Year and First Team All-Region 2C.

The Cougar was also voted Bulletin Girls Basketball Player of the Year by readers of the Martinsville Bulletin.

“I really appreciate everyone who did vote for me,” Hazard said. “It really shows how big of a support group we have in Patrick County and other counties, and how liked our team is.

“I think it is special to be voted by the readers because that’s everybody. That’s not just from your school or your district. That’s everyone who wants to read that newspaper, so I think it is a special thing.”

Hazard said her senior season was “definitely a learning curve, dealing with new bridges to cross and new trials and tribulations,” but it was fun to see the growth she and the team made throughout the year.

“We had fun, we learned, and that’s the objective overall is to have fun and to learn,” she said. “Even though our record was maybe not what we wanted it to be, we still learned every game whether we won or we lost, and that’s the overall goal of the game.”

GROWTH ON AND OFF THE COURT

Hazard was originally a ballerina as a child, but she had a little hoop in her home and told her mom she would rather play basketball.

“I was always more of a tomboy,” she said. “Anything with a ball just struck my interest… I started seeing basketball on TV, people playing basketball at the park or whatnot, and I just decided that’s what I wanted to do.

“Ever since then I just fell in love with the sport and everything about it. It excited me and made me want to keep playing and pushing myself.”

Marshall, a 2019 PCHS graduate who is now Lindsey Spencer, was an influence throughout much of Hazard’s formative basketball years. Now, Marshall is an assistant on the Cougars girls basketball team, and a close friend of Hazard’s.

When she was a freshman, Hazard was shy and kept to herself. Over the years she realized she would eventually have to get out of her shell. Her growth on and off the court came from her emulating Marshall and other previous Cougar captains who took on larger roles within the team.

“Over the years I learned that I’m going to be a leader at some point here, and I really stepped up and took on leadership,” Hazard said.

“A lot of the girls called me the mom of the team my senior year. I was prepared for anything. I took care of them. I just handled everything that I could. I feel like that prepared me to go onto college also. It really made me more independent.”

PATRICK COUNTY FOREVER

Some of Hazard’s most precious memories from her senior year at PCHS have nothing to do with her own play on the court. When asked her favorite game this season, she mentioned a contest in the first round of the Piedmont District Tournament against Bassett High School when PCHS junior Shauntel Hill hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift the Cougars to a win over the Bengals.

“That was unbelievable,” Hazard said. “Everyone went crazy and it’s something I’ll never forget personally, and I’m sure she’ll never forget it either.”

Other memories come simply from games in which the Patrick County faithful filled the gym. Rivalry contests like those against North Stokes High School, when “It’s so loud in there you can hear everyone yelling for you,” Hazard said.

That support carried Hazard throughout her high school career.

“There were people in the crowd that did not have a kid playing, didn’t have a kid at the high school at the time, or never even had a kid going to the high school. They just came out to support the local basketball team,” she said. “That really shows how strong of a community we have, and I think that made the game more enjoyable to me because I had all these faces that I knew or didn’t even know out there cheering for me. It really pushed me on to win and be successful out there.

“I made a lot of friends that way, too, from youth basketball teams coming to watch, all kind of different things.”

Hazard is committed to continue her basketball career at Hollins University this fall. She’s been doing summer workouts at Stuart Elementary School that her Hollins coaches assigned, and has played travel basketball.

She’s most looking forward to making new friends and getting the college experience of living on her own, as well as facing new basketball challenges in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

“Just playing in a different, higher level, something harder than what I’m used to,” she said. “I want a new challenge.”

Hazard said she’ll miss those packed gym nights in Stuart, but those PCHS fans might not be as far away as she thinks.

“I’ve had so many people from Patrick County ask me, ‘When are you going to send me your schedule? I want to come watch you play,’” she said. “So I hope they can come see me play. I would love to have them there.

“I will definitely miss the support. All the fans being there consistently. I’ll miss my family being able to come to every game, of course. That’s going to be different for me. I’m going to miss all my teammates, I love them very, very much. They’re like a family to me… They’re like sisters to me.”