Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 11: A rivalry game and championships to pick

It's the final week of the high school football regular season, and one of the biggest rivalry game of the year. Bassett will travel to Martinsville with city/county bragging rights on the line on Friday night.
At the same time on Friday, the Patrick & Henry Community College men's soccer team will play the NJCAA Southeast District Championship, with a spot in the national championship tournament on the line.
This week's guest picker will have a hand in that game - Patriots goalie Martin Morse. Just this week, Morse was named Second Team All-Region X for this play this season. Can he back up that honor with a Bulletin Football Pick'em title?
As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out every Wednesday morning from the @BulletinSport account. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.
Here are this week’s games and picks:
This week's games
Bassett (7-2) at Martinsville (8-1)
NJCAA DII Southeast District Men's Soccer Championship - No. 10 Georgia Military at No. 14 P&HCC
JMU (5-2) at Louisville (5-3)
No. 1 Tennessee (8-0) at No. 3 Georgia (8-0)
No. 21 Wake Forest (6-2) at No. 22 NC State (6-2)
Georgia Tech (3-5) at Virginia Tech (2-6)
Panthers (2-6) at Bengals (4-4)
Chargers (4-3) at Falcons (4-4)
Vikings (6-1) at Commanders (4-4)
Ravens (5-3) at Saints (3-5)
Bonus: Who wins the NASCAR Cup Series championship?
Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper
Last week: 8-3
Overall: 75-26
Bassett
P&HCC
Louisville
Georgia
NC State
Virginia Tech
Bengals
Chargers
Commanders
Ravens
Joey Logano
Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt
Last week: 9-2
Overall: 80-21
Bassett
Georgia Military
Louisville
Georgia
Wake Forest
Virginia Tech
Bengals
Chargers
Vikings
Ravens
Chase Elliott
Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman
Last week: 7-4
Overall: 58-43
Martinsville
Georgia Military
Louisville
Tennessee
NC State
Georgia Tech
Bengals
Chargers
Vikings
Saints
Joey Logano
Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette
Last week: 9-2
Overall: 56-35
Martinsville
P&HCC
JMU
Tennessee
Wake Forest
Virginia Tech
Bengals
Chargers
Vikings
Ravens
Chase Elliott
Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall
Last week: 7-4
Overall: 66-35
Bassett
P&HCC
Louisville
Tennessee
NC State
Georgia Military
Bengals
Chargers
Vikings
Saints
Ross Chastain
@BulletinSport Twitter Followers
Last week: 10-1
Overall: 67-34
Bassett
P&HCC
JMU
Tennessee
Wake Forest
Virginia Tech
Bengals
Chargers
Vikings
Ravens
Chase Elliott
Guest: P&HCC men's soccer goalie Martin Morse
Last week's guest (NASCAR writer @NASCARcasm): 8-3
Overall: 62-39
Bassett
P&HCC
Louisville
Georgia
Wake Forest
Georgia Tech
Bengals
Falcons
Vikings
Ravens
Ross Chastain