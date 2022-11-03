Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 11: A rivalry game and championships to pick

It's the final week of the high school football regular season, and one of the biggest rivalry game of the year. Bassett will travel to Martinsville with city/county bragging rights on the line on Friday night.

At the same time on Friday, the Patrick & Henry Community College men's soccer team will play the NJCAA Southeast District Championship, with a spot in the national championship tournament on the line.

This week's guest picker will have a hand in that game - Patriots goalie Martin Morse. Just this week, Morse was named Second Team All-Region X for this play this season. Can he back up that honor with a Bulletin Football Pick'em title?

As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are tweeted out every Wednesday morning from the @BulletinSport account. Thank you to everyone who made their picks this week.

Here are this week’s games and picks:

This week's games

Bassett (7-2) at Martinsville (8-1)

NJCAA DII Southeast District Men's Soccer Championship - No. 10 Georgia Military at No. 14 P&HCC

JMU (5-2) at Louisville (5-3)

No. 1 Tennessee (8-0) at No. 3 Georgia (8-0)

No. 21 Wake Forest (6-2) at No. 22 NC State (6-2)

Georgia Tech (3-5) at Virginia Tech (2-6)

Panthers (2-6) at Bengals (4-4)

Chargers (4-3) at Falcons (4-4)

Vikings (6-1) at Commanders (4-4)

Ravens (5-3) at Saints (3-5)

Bonus: Who wins the NASCAR Cup Series championship?

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 8-3

Overall: 75-26

Bassett

P&HCC

Louisville

Georgia

NC State

Virginia Tech

Bengals

Chargers

Commanders

Ravens

Joey Logano

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 9-2

Overall: 80-21

Bassett

Georgia Military

Louisville

Georgia

Wake Forest

Virginia Tech

Bengals

Chargers

Vikings

Ravens

Chase Elliott

Bulletin Accounting Clerk Jennifer Prillaman

Last week: 7-4

Overall: 58-43

Martinsville

Georgia Military

Louisville

Tennessee

NC State

Georgia Tech

Bengals

Chargers

Vikings

Saints

Joey Logano

Bulletin Circulation Manager Janet Burnette

Last week: 9-2

Overall: 56-35

Martinsville

P&HCC

JMU

Tennessee

Wake Forest

Virginia Tech

Bengals

Chargers

Vikings

Ravens

Chase Elliott

Bulletin Media Consultant Ali Wall

Last week: 7-4

Overall: 66-35

Bassett

P&HCC

Louisville

Tennessee

NC State

Georgia Military

Bengals

Chargers

Vikings

Saints

Ross Chastain

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

Last week: 10-1

Overall: 67-34

Bassett

P&HCC

JMU

Tennessee

Wake Forest

Virginia Tech

Bengals

Chargers

Vikings

Ravens

Chase Elliott

Guest: P&HCC men's soccer goalie Martin Morse

Last week's guest (NASCAR writer @NASCARcasm): 8-3

Overall: 62-39

Bassett

P&HCC

Louisville

Georgia

Wake Forest

Georgia Tech

Bengals

Falcons

Vikings

Ravens

Ross Chastain