Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 16

I, sports editor Cara Cooper, have a confession to make.

Just about every week I have my dad help me with my picks in Bulletin Football Pick'em.

Maybe that's why I've been doing so well lately and jumping up the standings. But, nah, that's been all me.

This week I decided, since it was my dad, Chuck Cooper's, birthday, instead of having him help me make my picks, I would have him put his money where his mouth is and be this week's Bulletin Football Pick'em guest. What a great birthday present, right?

Hopefully he can give the guests some help because they sure need it. Last week's guest, Martinsville swim coach Lynn Murphy Jones, went 4-5 to bring the guests to 77-72 on the season, 10 games back of third place. The guests have picked .500 or worse four straight weeks.

It wasn't a very good week for any of the Bulletin Football Pick'em competitors. Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt won the week, going 6-3, to extend his lead in the overall standings.

The Bulletin Twitter Followers went 5-4 last week. As always, if you'd like to participate in next week's pick'em polls, they're posted every Wednesday morning on the @BulletinSport Twitter account.

We have 11 games this week - one NCAA FCS semifinal, four college bowl games, and six NFL contests.

Here's this week's games and everyone's picks.

This week's games

FCS Playoffs Semifinals - JMU at North Dakota St.

Tailgreeter Cure Bowl - Northern Illinois (9-4) vs. Coastal Carolina (10-2)

Boca Raton Bowl - Western Kentucky (8-5) vs. Appalachian State (10-3)

LendingTree Bowl - Eastern Michigan (7-5) vs. Liberty (7-5)

Myrtle Beach Bowl - ODU (6-6) vs. Tulsa (6-6)

Raiders at Browns

Patriots at Colts

Panthers at Bills

Washington at Eagles

Titans at Steelers

Packers at Ravens

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 4-5

Season: 92-57

JMU

Coastal Carolina

Western Kentucky

Eastern Michigan

ODU

Raiders

Patriots

Bills

Washington

Titans

Packers

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 6-3

Season: 98-51

North Dakota State

Coastal Carolina

App State

Liberty

Tulsa

Raiders

Colts

Bills

Eagles

Titans

Packers

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

Last Week: 5-4

Season: 87-62

JMU

Coastal Carolina

App State

Liberty

Tulsa

Browns

Patriots

Bills

Washington

Titans

Packers

Guest - Sports Editor Cara Cooper's dad, Chuck Cooper

Last week (Martinsville HS swim coach Lynn Murphy): 4-5

Season: 77-72

North Dakota State

Coastal Carolina

App State

Liberty

Tulsa

Browns

Colts

Bills

Eagles

Steelers

Packers

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

