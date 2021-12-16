Bulletin Football Pick'em Week 16

I, sports editor Cara Cooper, have a confession to make.
Just about every week I have my dad help me with my picks in Bulletin Football Pick'em.
Maybe that's why I've been doing so well lately and jumping up the standings. But, nah, that's been all me.
This week I decided, since it was my dad, Chuck Cooper's, birthday, instead of having him help me make my picks, I would have him put his money where his mouth is and be this week's Bulletin Football Pick'em guest. What a great birthday present, right?
Hopefully he can give the guests some help because they sure need it. Last week's guest, Martinsville swim coach Lynn Murphy Jones, went 4-5 to bring the guests to 77-72 on the season, 10 games back of third place. The guests have picked .500 or worse four straight weeks.
It wasn't a very good week for any of the Bulletin Football Pick'em competitors. Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt won the week, going 6-3, to extend his lead in the overall standings.
The Bulletin Twitter Followers went 5-4 last week. As always, if you'd like to participate in next week's pick'em polls, they're posted every Wednesday morning on the @BulletinSport Twitter account.
We have 11 games this week - one NCAA FCS semifinal, four college bowl games, and six NFL contests.
Here's this week's games and everyone's picks.
This week's games
FCS Playoffs Semifinals - JMU at North Dakota St.
Tailgreeter Cure Bowl - Northern Illinois (9-4) vs. Coastal Carolina (10-2)
Boca Raton Bowl - Western Kentucky (8-5) vs. Appalachian State (10-3)
LendingTree Bowl - Eastern Michigan (7-5) vs. Liberty (7-5)
Myrtle Beach Bowl - ODU (6-6) vs. Tulsa (6-6)
Raiders at Browns
Patriots at Colts
Panthers at Bills
Washington at Eagles
Titans at Steelers
Packers at Ravens
Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper
Last week: 4-5
Season: 92-57
JMU
Coastal Carolina
Western Kentucky
Eastern Michigan
ODU
Raiders
Patriots
Bills
Washington
Titans
Packers
Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt
Last week: 6-3
Season: 98-51
North Dakota State
Coastal Carolina
App State
Liberty
Tulsa
Raiders
Colts
Bills
Eagles
Titans
Packers
@BulletinSport Twitter Followers
Last Week: 5-4
Season: 87-62
JMU
Coastal Carolina
App State
Liberty
Tulsa
Browns
Patriots
Bills
Washington
Titans
Packers
Guest - Sports Editor Cara Cooper's dad, Chuck Cooper
Last week (Martinsville HS swim coach Lynn Murphy): 4-5
Season: 77-72
North Dakota State
Coastal Carolina
App State
Liberty
Tulsa
Browns
Colts
Bills
Eagles
Steelers
Packers
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com