Bulletin Football Pick'em with guest Brandon Johnson, Bassett High School Football Coach
football photo
Bulletin file photo

There's no easy way to put this. The guests this year are struggling.

Last week's guest in Bulletin Football Pick'em, Martinsville Speedway Vice President of Operations Matt Brannock, was 5-5, which is respectable, but wasn't enough to help improve the guests overall record this season, which now sits at 69-61.

There might be a ringer to help improve those standings this week, though, as we welcome Bassett High School football coach Brandon Johnson, who this week was named Piedmont District Coach of the Year. Can Johnson's prowess on the football field with the Bengals translate to a winning week in pick'em?  

By the way, Johnson made sure to mention he was picking Wake Forest in the ACC Championship because he said Magna Vista graduate Tra Redd, a senior defensive back for the Demon Deacons, "is going to be big in this one," and we at the Bulletin have to agree. We wish Redd good luck in the title game Saturday.

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper is coming off of an 8-2 week last week, but she still trails Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt in the overall standings.

As always, thank you to everyone who participated in this week's Bulletin Twitter polls. If you'd like to participate next week, the polls will be posted on @BulletinSport on Wednesday morning.

Here's this week's slate of games and the picks.

This week's games:

Pac-12 Championship - No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 17 Utah

Big 12 Championship - No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State

Sun Belt Championship - Appalachian State at No. 24 Louisiana

SEC Championship - No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 Alabama

AAC Championship - No. 4 Cincinnati vs. No. 21 Houston

Big Ten Championship - No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 13 Iowa

ACC Championship - No. 15 Pittsburgh vs. No. 16 Wake Forest

LA Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals 

Washington Football Team at Las Vegas Raiders​

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Martinsville Bulletin sports editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 8-2

Season: 81-49

Oregon

Oklahoma State

App. State

Alabama

Cincinnati

Michigan

Pittsburgh

Chargers

Washington

Patriots

Martinsville Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 4-6

Season: 88-42

Utah

Oklahoma State

App. State

Georgia

Cincinnati

Michigan

Pittsburgh

Bengals

Raiders

Bills

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

Last Week: 6-4

Season: 77-53

Oregon

Oklahoma State

Louisiana

Georgia

Cincinnati

Michigan

Wake Forest

Bengals

Washington

Patriots

Bassett High School Football Coach Brandon Johnson

Last week (Martinsville Speedway VP of Operations Matt Brannock): 5-5

Season: 69-61

Oregon

Baylor

App. State

Alabama

Cincinnati

Michigan

Wake Forest

Bengals

Raiders

Bills

