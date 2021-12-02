Bulletin Football Pick'em with guest Brandon Johnson, Bassett High School Football Coach

There's no easy way to put this. The guests this year are struggling.

Last week's guest in Bulletin Football Pick'em, Martinsville Speedway Vice President of Operations Matt Brannock, was 5-5, which is respectable, but wasn't enough to help improve the guests overall record this season, which now sits at 69-61.

There might be a ringer to help improve those standings this week, though, as we welcome Bassett High School football coach Brandon Johnson, who this week was named Piedmont District Coach of the Year. Can Johnson's prowess on the football field with the Bengals translate to a winning week in pick'em?

By the way, Johnson made sure to mention he was picking Wake Forest in the ACC Championship because he said Magna Vista graduate Tra Redd, a senior defensive back for the Demon Deacons, "is going to be big in this one," and we at the Bulletin have to agree. We wish Redd good luck in the title game Saturday.

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper is coming off of an 8-2 week last week, but she still trails Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt in the overall standings.

As always, thank you to everyone who participated in this week's Bulletin Twitter polls. If you'd like to participate next week, the polls will be posted on @BulletinSport on Wednesday morning.