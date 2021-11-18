Bulletin Football Pick'em with guest, former Bulletin Sports Editor Mike Smith

It's throwback week for Bulletin Football Pick'em, as we go back in time to welcome a former Martinsville Bulletin Sports Editor, Mike Smith, as this week's guest.

Smith has years of practice picking football games, but can he return the guests to glory with a solid week this week?

He'll have some stiff competition as everyone involved had a solid week last week. Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper matched her season best, going 9-1 to lead all competitors.

But Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt and the @BulletinSport Twitter followers weren't too far behind, both going 8-2. Last week's guest, Magna Vista girls basketball coach Kyana Smith, was 6-4.

We have two high school playoff games, four college, and four NFL contests to pick from this week.

As always, if you’d like to participate in pick’em, the polls for each game are posted on the @BulletinSport Twitter every Wednesday morning.

Here's this week's slate of games:

This week's games

No. 3 Bassett at No. 2 Abingdon (Region 3D semifinals)

No. 5 Martinsville at No. 1 Glenvar (Region 2C semifinals)