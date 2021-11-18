Bulletin Football Pick'em with guest, former Bulletin Sports Editor Mike Smith

It's throwback week for Bulletin Football Pick'em, as we go back in time to welcome a former Martinsville Bulletin Sports Editor, Mike Smith, as this week's guest.
Smith has years of practice picking football games, but can he return the guests to glory with a solid week this week?
He'll have some stiff competition as everyone involved had a solid week last week. Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper matched her season best, going 9-1 to lead all competitors.
But Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt and the @BulletinSport Twitter followers weren't too far behind, both going 8-2. Last week's guest, Magna Vista girls basketball coach Kyana Smith, was 6-4.
We have two high school playoff games, four college, and four NFL contests to pick from this week.
As always, if you’d like to participate in pick’em, the polls for each game are posted on the @BulletinSport Twitter every Wednesday morning.
Here's this week's slate of games:
This week's games
No. 3 Bassett at No. 2 Abingdon (Region 3D semifinals)
No. 5 Martinsville at No. 1 Glenvar (Region 2C semifinals)
No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State
No. 10 Wake Forest at Clemson
UVa at No. 18 Pittsburgh
Virginia Tech at Miami
Baltimore Ravens at Chicago Bears
New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Football Team at Carolina Panthers
Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs
Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper
Last week: 9-1
Season: 67-43
Bassett
Glenvar
Ohio State
Clemson
Pittsburgh
Miami
Bears
Saints
Panthers
Chiefs
Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt
Last week: 8-2
Season: 76-34
Bassett
Glenvar
Ohio State
Clemson
Pittsburgh
Miami
Ravens
Eagles
Panthers
Chiefs
@BulletinSport Twitter Followers
Last Week: 8-2
Season: 67-43
Bassett
Glenvar
Ohio State
Wake Forest
Pittsburgh
Virginia Tech
Ravens
Saints
Panthers
Cowboys
Guest: Former Bulletin Sports Editor Mike Smith
Last week’s guest (Magna Vista girls basketball coach Kyana Smith): 6-4
Season: 63-47
Bassett
Martinsville
Michigan State