Bulletin Football Pick'em with guest, former Bulletin Sports Editor Mike Smith
Bulletin Football Pick'em with guest, former Bulletin Sports Editor Mike Smith

football photo
Bulletin file photo

It's throwback week for Bulletin Football Pick'em, as we go back in time to welcome a former Martinsville Bulletin Sports Editor, Mike Smith, as this week's guest.

Smith has years of practice picking football games, but can he return the guests to glory with a solid week this week?

He'll have some stiff competition as everyone involved had a solid week last week. Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper matched her season best, going 9-1 to lead all competitors.

But Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt and the @BulletinSport Twitter followers weren't too far behind, both going 8-2. Last week's guest, Magna Vista girls basketball coach Kyana Smith, was 6-4.

We have two high school playoff games, four college, and four NFL contests to pick from this week. 

As always, if you’d like to participate in pick’em, the polls for each game are posted on the @BulletinSport Twitter every Wednesday morning.

Here's this week's slate of games:

This week's games

No. 3 Bassett at No. 2 Abingdon (Region 3D semifinals)

No. 5 Martinsville at No. 1 Glenvar (Region 2C semifinals)

No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State

No. 10 Wake Forest at Clemson

UVa at No. 18 Pittsburgh

Virginia Tech at Miami

Baltimore Ravens at Chicago Bears

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Football Team at Carolina Panthers

Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs

Martinsville Bulletin sports editor Cara Cooper

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 9-1

Season: 67-43

Bassett

Glenvar

Ohio State

Clemson

Pittsburgh

Miami

Bears

Saints

Panthers

Chiefs

Martinsville Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 8-2

Season: 76-34

Bassett

Glenvar

Ohio State

Clemson

Pittsburgh

Miami

Ravens

Eagles

Panthers

Chiefs

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

Last Week: 8-2

Season: 67-43

Bassett

Glenvar

Ohio State

Wake Forest

Pittsburgh

Virginia Tech

Ravens

Saints

Panthers

Cowboys

Former Bulletin Sports Editor Mike Smith

Guest: Former Bulletin Sports Editor Mike Smith

Last week’s guest (Magna Vista girls basketball coach Kyana Smith): 6-4

Season: 63-47

Bassett

Martinsville

Michigan State

Wake Forest

UVA

Virginia Tech

Bears

Saints

Panthers

Chiefs

Tags

