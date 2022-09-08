Business brief: Bassett Furniture acquires Noa of Canada;

Bassett acquires Noa

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. has acquired the capital stock of Noa Home Inc., a mid-priced e-commerce furniture retailer headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Noa has operations in Canada, Australia, Singapore and the United Kingdom. The purchase price included cash payments of C$2.0 million paid to the co-founders of Noa and approximately C$5.7 million for the repayment of existing debt.

“We are excited to add the digital commerce ability and the entrepreneurial spirit of the Noa Home management team to the Bassett portfolio,” stated Rob Spilman, Bassett Chairman and CEO, in a press release. “In less than six years, with a very lean staffing model, the Noa team has built an operational blueprint that can grow significantly beyond the C$19.1 million of revenue that they generated in their fiscal year ended February 28, 2022. The acquisition will provide Bassett with a greater online presence and will allow us to attract more digitally native consumers.”

Noa was founded in 2016 in Montreal by Jeremy Kopek and Jean-Claude Renaud. Kopek served as Vice President at Canadian furniture retailer Structube from 2005 to 2015, while Renaud founded Quebec based e-commerce site Vie Urbaine in 2010, which was later acquired in 2017.

Kopek stated in the release, “Becoming part of Bassett is a great pathway to pursue our original vision of growing Noa into a significant player in the e-commerce furniture world.”