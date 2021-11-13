Business briefs: Stephanie Penn promoted to VP of Hooker; Eastman honored; meal vouchers for Small Business Saturday

Penn named Hooker VP
Hooker Furnishings has named company veteran Stephanie Penn its vice president of supply chain operations, a new position within the company.
Penn will bolster the company’s supply-chain efforts by providing oversight of corporate sales and operations planning (S&OP), according to a press release. She will oversee the standardization and use of best practices in planning and purchasing throughout the Hooker Furniture divisions. She will also retain her responsibilities as director of supply-chain operations, including the collection and analysis of S&OP data and the supervision of item-level planning, purchasing and forecast functions. She reports to Tod Phelps, senior vice president of operations and chief information officer.
“In addition to her 16 years of experience with Hooker Furnishings, Stephanie brings a willingness to define improvements and refine existing processes," Phelps stated in a press release. “She has a powerful work ethic and has built an impressive network of internal and external resources with which she can implement the best processes in our supply-chain efforts to position our company for continued growth at a time in which we are experiencing strong demand for our products.”
Penn joined Hooker Furnishings in 2005 as logistics assistant and was quickly promoted to sourcing services administrator/vendor planner, responsible for managing all purchases made by the company and handling requests for proposals.
“I have learned so much throughout my career with the company, and I’m excited for what the future holds,” Penn stated in the release. “The past year has shown us unprecedented supply chain roadblocks, but together we have been able to create strategic solutions. Hooker Furnishings is one of the nation’s preeminent suppliers of home furnishings, and we are positioned for even greater growth in the period ahead. I look forward to playing a key role in the company’s continued success.”
Penn’s great-grandfather, John Taylor "J.T." Witcher, was employed by the company for over 40 years as both a custodian and a glue room worker.
“It’s a great feeling that I can continue the legacy of my great-grandfather here at Hooker Furniture," Penn stated in the release. "He embraced his job and was a very hard worker, and I hope to bring that same spirit in my new role. The company has evolved greatly since he’s been here, but the close-knit dynamic is the same."
Penn holds a certificate of completion in administration and management from the University of the United States Air Force, as well as a certification in production and inventory management from Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown, North Carolina.
She and her two sons live in Martinsville.
Eastman recognized
Eastman (NYSE: EMN) is being honored by the Women’s Forum of New York at its sixth biennial “Breakfast of Corporate Champions” (BCC) event, for achieving at least 35 percent female representation on their board of directors. The company, with representation of 36 percent women on their board, is recognized as a corporate game-changer for promoting women’s leadership in the boardroom.
“For over 100 years, Eastman’s products have made life better for millions of people around the world. To achieve our vision, we continually strive to be a company that welcomes people of all backgrounds, cultures, and experiences, and that starts at the top with our Board,” stated Mark Costa, board chair and CEO, in a press release. “In terms of gender diversity, we’ve publicly committed to achieve gender parity across all levels of our professional workforce by 2030.”
Today, four of Eastman’s 11 Board of Directors seats are held by women—Vanessa Allen Sutherland, Julie Holder, Renée Hornbaker and Kim Ann Mink.
For 2021, the Women’s Forum will salute the 243 companies, from the S&P 500 and FORTUNE 1000, that have achieved 35 percent, or more, female representation on their corporate boards.
Small Business Saturday
Have a free local restaurant meal on Nov. 27 through the Martinsville-Henry County's Dine Small voucher program.
The "Small" refers to the business - not the meal.
Anyone can pick up a voucher (one per person) at the MHC Visitor Center (inside New College Institute at 191 Fayette St., Martinsville), starting Tuesday. The voucher is good for $10 off your meal at a participating restaurant. The voucher will only be good for use on Nov. 27, Small Business Saturday.
This year's participating restaurants include:
- Daily Grind Coffee House & Cafe, 303 E. Church St., Martinsville
- Doug's Deep Blue Seafood, 710 Fayette St., Martinsville
- El Norteno Mexican Restaurant, 730 E. Church St., Martinsville
- Hugo's Restaurant & Sports Bar, 10 E. Church St., Lower Level, Martinsville
- Hylton's Grill, 359 Patrick Ave., Fieldale
- Jerry's Pizza, 2635 Greensboro Road, Martinsville
- La Plazita Mexican Restaurant, 10 E. Church St., Upper Level, Martinsville
- Los Nortenos Mexican Restaurant, 2280 Virginia Ave., Collinsville
- Mrs. Kitty's, 2089 Virginia Ave., Collinsville
- Pacific Bay Steak and Seafood, 2628 Virginia Ave., Collinsville
- Papa's Pizzeria, 428,8 Fairystone Park Hwy., Martinsville
- Rania's Restaurant, 147 E. Main St., Martinsville
- Rising Sun Breads, 1049 Brookdale St., Martinsville
- Shindig Uptown Bistro, 37 E. Main St., Martinsville
- Simply Suzanne's Cafe, 525 Airport Rd., Spencer
- Ten Pin Cafe, 10 Koehler Rd., Martinsville
- Wild Magnolia, 730 E. Church St., Martinsville