Business briefs: Stephanie Penn promoted to VP of Hooker; Eastman honored; meal vouchers for Small Business Saturday

“I have learned so much throughout my career with the company, and I’m excited for what the future holds,” Penn stated in the release. “The past year has shown us unprecedented supply chain roadblocks, but together we have been able to create strategic solutions. Hooker Furnishings is one of the nation’s preeminent suppliers of home furnishings, and we are positioned for even greater growth in the period ahead. I look forward to playing a key role in the company’s continued success.”

Penn’s great-grandfather, John Taylor "J.T." Witcher, was employed by the company for over 40 years as both a custodian and a glue room worker.

“It’s a great feeling that I can continue the legacy of my great-grandfather here at Hooker Furniture," Penn stated in the release. "He embraced his job and was a very hard worker, and I hope to bring that same spirit in my new role. The company has evolved greatly since he’s been here, but the close-knit dynamic is the same."

Penn holds a certificate of completion in administration and management from the University of the United States Air Force, as well as a certification in production and inventory management from Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown, North Carolina.

She and her two sons live in Martinsville.