Business briefs: ValleyStar gets award for commercial

ValleyStar

ValleyStar Credit Union has won a Gold Telly Award for its “We Speak Your Language“ commercial. This award is the premier award for honoring video and television across all screens, a press release said.

The Telly Award is an international award, and ValleyStar is the sole winner of a Gold Award in its category. Telly Awards receive on average 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents, said the release. Award winners are competing with other advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers around the world.

“Storytelling is at the core of what our team does; we use it to connect with people in many different ways,” ValleyStar Chief Marketing Officer Becky Freemal said in the release. “I could not be more honored to be sharing our ValleyStar story alongside this team. I am so very humbled to be working with a group of data-driven, creative colleagues who are so passionate about their work and the people we serve.”

