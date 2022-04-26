 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Business workshops offered

  • 0

Using e-Commerce

Sam Worthington of Lee Enterprises and publisher of the Roanoke Times will present the workshop "Learn How to Market Your Business Using E-Commerce in Today's Evolving Digital World" from 10-11:30 a.m. today.

The workshop will be presented in the office of Martinsville UpTown Partnership at 42 Franklin St., where refreshments will be served -- RSVP to Kathy Deacon at 212-2060 - and also online (link available on the web version of this story on www.martinsvillebulletin.com).

Worthington will present simple steps to e-commerce "and turn your website into an online employee," a release states.

The event is sponsored by UpTown Partnership and the Martinsville Bulletin.

Small Business Marketing

The Martinsville Henry County Chamber of Commerce will present "Small Business Marketing & Online Presence Workshop" May 2 or May 4 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

People are also reading…

Opportunities for support include website development, "Google My Business" setup, e-commerce plug-in and graph design. The support is to be determined by the Chamber and the Chamber's Partnership for Economic Growth, a release states; and "must use prequalified suppliers for GO VA Region 3 Bridge to Recovery Program."

Participants must provide current for-profit business license in Martinsville or Henry County and a marketing plan, which may be completed during the workshop.

The program is sponsored by GO Virginia, Southern Virginia Regional Alliance, C-PEG and Virginia's Growth Alliance.

There is no cost to attend, but registration is required. Contact mhccoc@martinsville.come or 632-6401 for information or registration link.

Business Appreciation

In recognition of Business Appreciation Month, Patrick & Henry Community College has partnered with the MHC Chamber of Commerce and Soular Development to deliver a series of classes for business leaders.

The classes will meet once a week with a different speaker each time. The cost is $255 for the series of $75 for each individual session. Topics will be:

  • "Transformational Leadership/The Great Resignation Is Your Greatest Opportunity" from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday. The speaker is Sean Nix, CEO of Soular Development. The approach is through the present situation of the pandemic-forced work stop and subsequent shift of the labor market which leaves many jobs unfilled.
  • "Kotter's Theory of Organizational Change Management" from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 10, with P&HCC President Dr. Greg Hodges. The eight-step process for leading change shows how to reach improvement in cost efficiencies, innovation, growth, culture and digital transformation, despite barriers.
  • "Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility Is Work But It Is Worth It," from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 17, with Bryan Price of GTP Wellness Consulting LLC. It shows why to put time, effort and resources into "DEIA."
  • "What Great Bosses Know and Do" from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 24, by Brenell Thomas, P&HCC Coordinator of Training & Professional Development. The class talks about 10 principals of what leaders do and know from the fundamentals of author Ken Blanchard.

To register, call 656-0260 or visit ph.augusoft.net.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Martinsville man sentenced to 38 years in shooting death of Bassett man

Martinsville man sentenced to 38 years in shooting death of Bassett man

Daniel Adam Fish, 38, of Sunset Drive in Martinsville was sentenced in Henry County Circuit Court to 35 years, with 17 years suspended for the second-degree murder of Robert Wayne Williams, 39, and given a three-year mandatory minimum sentence for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. 

Donna's Plants

Donna's Plants

When Donna Prillaman owned Ridgeway Farm Market, she sold plants she grew in her greenhouse. Now she sells her plants direct to the public from her greenhouse.

Traffic incident claims life of Magna Vista senior

Traffic incident claims life of Magna Vista senior

Logan Smith, 18, of Martinsville was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle traffic incident that occurred at 10:20 p.m. on Route 683, one tenth of a mile north of Route 859, a Virginia State Police release stated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert