Business workshops offered

Using e-Commerce

Sam Worthington of Lee Enterprises and publisher of the Roanoke Times will present the workshop "Learn How to Market Your Business Using E-Commerce in Today's Evolving Digital World" from 10-11:30 a.m. today.

The workshop will be presented in the office of Martinsville UpTown Partnership at 42 Franklin St., where refreshments will be served -- RSVP to Kathy Deacon at 212-2060 - and also online (link available on the web version of this story on www.martinsvillebulletin.com).

Worthington will present simple steps to e-commerce "and turn your website into an online employee," a release states.

The event is sponsored by UpTown Partnership and the Martinsville Bulletin.

Small Business Marketing

The Martinsville Henry County Chamber of Commerce will present "Small Business Marketing & Online Presence Workshop" May 2 or May 4 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Opportunities for support include website development, "Google My Business" setup, e-commerce plug-in and graph design. The support is to be determined by the Chamber and the Chamber's Partnership for Economic Growth, a release states; and "must use prequalified suppliers for GO VA Region 3 Bridge to Recovery Program."

Participants must provide current for-profit business license in Martinsville or Henry County and a marketing plan, which may be completed during the workshop.

The program is sponsored by GO Virginia, Southern Virginia Regional Alliance, C-PEG and Virginia's Growth Alliance.

There is no cost to attend, but registration is required. Contact mhccoc@martinsville.come or 632-6401 for information or registration link.

Business Appreciation

In recognition of Business Appreciation Month, Patrick & Henry Community College has partnered with the MHC Chamber of Commerce and Soular Development to deliver a series of classes for business leaders.

The classes will meet once a week with a different speaker each time. The cost is $255 for the series of $75 for each individual session. Topics will be:

"Transformational Leadership/The Great Resignation Is Your Greatest Opportunity" from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday. The speaker is Sean Nix, CEO of Soular Development. The approach is through the present situation of the pandemic-forced work stop and subsequent shift of the labor market which leaves many jobs unfilled.

from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday. The speaker is Sean Nix, CEO of Soular Development. The approach is through the present situation of the pandemic-forced work stop and subsequent shift of the labor market which leaves many jobs unfilled. "Kotter's Theory of Organizational Change Management" from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 10, with P&HCC President Dr. Greg Hodges. The eight-step process for leading change shows how to reach improvement in cost efficiencies, innovation, growth, culture and digital transformation, despite barriers.

from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 10, with P&HCC President Dr. Greg Hodges. The eight-step process for leading change shows how to reach improvement in cost efficiencies, innovation, growth, culture and digital transformation, despite barriers. "Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility Is Work But It Is Worth It," from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 17, with Bryan Price of GTP Wellness Consulting LLC. It shows why to put time, effort and resources into "DEIA."

from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 17, with Bryan Price of GTP Wellness Consulting LLC. It shows why to put time, effort and resources into "DEIA." "What Great Bosses Know and Do" from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 24, by Brenell Thomas, P&HCC Coordinator of Training & Professional Development. The class talks about 10 principals of what leaders do and know from the fundamentals of author Ken Blanchard.

To register, call 656-0260 or visit ph.augusoft.net.

