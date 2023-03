BodyByJenise LLC has opened at 18A Walnut St., Martinsville. Offering 30-minute personal training sessions, it will be open from 6 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays for special events. Its phone number is 980-429-0134. At the ribbon-cutting are (from left) Gil Carter, Interim executive director of the M-HC Chamber of Commerce/C-PEG; Michael Scales, Business Analyst, Longwood Small Business Development Center; Martinsville Mayor LC Jones; owner Jenise Wooten; Chamber Deputy Director Sharon Shepherd; and Kimberly Keller-Bonacci, Uptown Entrepreneur Development Manager, Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth (C-PEG).