BRIEFS: County has reversion video series; Tommy Mills joins Blair Construction; Rangley Ruritans work out meal plan; Piedmont Masonic Lodge award-winner

Henry County has released the first video of a three-part series, “What Martinsville Doesn’t Want You to Know about Reversion.”

Each video in the series is heavily researched and focuses on a separate aspect of reversion that is important to the daily lives of Martinsville and Henry County residents, a press release from the county states.

The first video in the series, "Taxation & Representation," provides a breakdown on how taxes will change post-reversion and shows that reversion will weaken the voting power of minorities in Martinsville, which has a minority-majority population, the release states.

In the second video, "Education & Transparency," the focus is on the potential fate of Martinsville High School and how the city school system and postulates that residents have felt neglected throughout the reversion process.

And the third video, "First Options & Last Resorts," questions the financial necessity of reversion and highlights the city’s attempt to prevent its own residents from having a direct vote on the issue, it states.

The videos will be posted on the Henry County Facebook and YouTube pages. A link to the videos will also be included on the County’s website.

To see the first video, visit: https://bit.ly/3QOFLn3.

Blair Construction

Blair Construction, Inc. has hired Tommy R. Mills, Jr. as a project manager.

“We are excited to welcome Tommy to the Blair team,” said Timothy Clark, president of Blair Construction. “Finding someone with his experience and expertise is a blessing and we are looking forward to building great things together.”

Mills' prior experience includes nearly 20 years in plumbing, mechanical and electrical consulting engineering as well as six years in facilities management. He has also managed a Building Information Modeling department, which included multimillion-dollar projects. Additionally, Mills has worked in project management in the contracting field.

When asked about his transition to the Blair Team, Mills said, “Everyone at Blair Construction is willing to assist each other at any time. A professional atmosphere is maintained throughout the entire organization, every day, all day.”

Mills, an Apex resident, has family roots in tobacco farming and construction. A longstanding member of the Green Level Masonic Lodge, Mills enjoys being on the water, hunting and golf. He also values the time he spends with his family.

Mills joins a growing team at Blair Construction, which has maintained a commitment to upholding industry standards for its local clients for more than a century. In 2007 Blair employees celebrated over 1 million square feet of construction and have since seen the company’s portfolio continue to grow.

To learn more about the company, visit blair-construction.com.

Rangley Ruritans

The Rangeley Ruritan Club voted to have Phillip Earles and Nina Hylton prepare the club's monthly bills. They will have a monthly budget and prepare home-cooked meals for the club. The business meetings will be held after the meals, and then clean-up would be done after that. The new system is expected to shorten the length of the meeting somewhat.

It was announced that the September family night meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 15.

Members were reminded that elections will be held in October and anyone interested in serving as an officer should let the others know.