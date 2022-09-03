Chamber's C-PEG launches application period for business program Grow-MHC

The Chamber's Partnership for Economic Growth (C-PEG) is launching its application process for Grow Martinsville-Henry County (Grow MHC) for a new fall round.

Grow MHC an entrepreneurial mentoring program with an intensive 4-week entrepreneurial boot camp program for growing companies. The Grow MHC component is a complement to Startup MHC, C-PEG’s program for entrepreneurs who plan to start or just opened a business.

The application process is competitive and requires that applicants agree to the program guidelines. The application deadline is noon Sept. 28.

Through a grant from the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission (TRRC) which leverages local funding, it is the first time that CPEG is able to expand its training to offer two sessions of the Grow MHC boot camp in the same year.

In addition to TRRC, C-PEG’s partners for this initiative include City of Martinsville, Henry County, the Campbell Family Group, both the George W. Lester, II Fund and the Anonymous Fund through the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia and Patrick & Henry Community College. Appalachian Power is a sponsor of Startup and Grow MHC; American National Bank is the small business sponsor for Chamber and C-PEG events.

Since 2015, when the initiative originally began as Startup Martinsville in the uptown Martinsville area with a Community Business Launch grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, the geographic area has grown to include the entire footprint in Martinsville and Henry County thanks to support from both locales and private sector funding.

To date, the initiative has successfully graduated 283 individuals from its training program, awarded 58 businesses with over $302,350 in cash and in-kind funding. These businesses have created over $4,356,000 in new capital investment and created 240 new jobs.

C-PEG partners with Patrick & Henry Community College to deliver the entrepreneurial boot camp sessions as well as Longwood’s Small Business Development Center, SCORE and the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation and staff from the City and County, local entrepreneurs and business experts.

C-PEG Chair Amanda Cox stated in a press release, “Since the first class graduated in 2016, our community partners and our board have been committed to supporting small business growth as part of our region’s strategic economic development plan, and we are prudent to continue to provide increased resources to our entrepreneurial talent in Martinsville and Henry County.”

The application is available online at www.martinsville.com/grow.

For more information, contact Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Watkins with any questions at 276-632-6401 or mhccoc@mhcchamber.com.

Martinsville-Henry County Chamber's Partnership for Economic Growth (C-PEG) is an independent, yet closely aligned, charitable affiliate of the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce. C-PEG is charged with funding and supporting the area's efforts to improve economic growth.