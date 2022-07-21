Getting to know Christina Reed

Name: Christina Reed
Age: 44
Lives: Ridgeway
Family: Husband, Ricky Reed Jr.; stepson, Colin Martin of Abingdon, 29; daughter, Temperance "Tempi" Reed, 9
Education: Patrick County High School, 1996; Patrick & Henry Community College; business administration with a focus on accounting from Averett University, 2000; and pursing an MBA through Liberty University
Occupation: Interim director of New College Institute; NCI Assistant Director of Finance and Operations
Favorite book: Harry Potter series
Favorite movie: "The Wizard of Oz"
Favorite food: Mexican food
Ideal Saturday morning: Sleeping in
Ideal Saturday night: Spending time with the extended family