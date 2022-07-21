 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Getting to know Christina Reed

Name: Christina Reed

Age: 44

Lives: Ridgeway

Family: Husband, Ricky Reed Jr.; stepson, Colin Martin of Abingdon, 29; daughter, Temperance "Tempi" Reed, 9

Education: Patrick County High School, 1996; Patrick & Henry Community College; business administration with a focus on accounting from Averett University, 2000; and pursing an MBA through Liberty University

Occupation: Interim director of New College Institute; NCI Assistant Director of Finance and Operations

Favorite book: Harry Potter series

Favorite movie: "The Wizard of Oz"

Favorite food: Mexican food

Ideal Saturday morning: Sleeping in

Ideal Saturday night: Spending time with the extended family

