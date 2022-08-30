M-HC Chamber of Commerce hosts business summit, classes

Workforce Solution

Workforce Solutions Summit 2022: Industry Workforce Resources will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR).

The event targets the concerns presented by employers and workforce solutions and opportunities with the goal of emerging from an ongoing workforce shortage in a more competitive position, a press release states. It will provide resources around attracting, retaining and supporting a better qualified and dedicated team of employees.

The summit will feature regional labor shed briefing; private sector specialists; techniques for recruiting and retaining employees; local, state and federal resources for employers and employees; and networking with human resources professionals.

It is presented by the Sova Task Force. Sponsors include the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance, Hunton Andrews Kurth, The County of Patrick, West Piedmont Planning Commission, the County of Pittsylvania, Halifax IDA, the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce, Southside Planning District Commission, the City of Danville and the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce and other entities.

The cost to register is $25. Registration is online, with the link on the web version of this article.

The IALR is at 150 Slayton Ave., Danville.

Leadership M-HC

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce offers Leadership M-HC.

Leadership M-HC helps emerging leaders interested in strengthening their leadership vision and effectiveness, deepening their understanding of and connections to the Chamber, the city, the county and the business community, the class description states.

Sessions will cover how to be an effective leader, economic development, leadership styles, health & community services, local government and more.

The class will be held from 6-8 p.m. every Tuesday from Sept. 13 through Nov. 22 at locations including the Martinsville Speedway, Henry County Administration Building, 911 Center, Blue Ridge Regional Airport and more.

The cost is $250 for Chamber members and $350 for non-members. Register at martinsville.com. For more information, call 276-632-6401 or email sharon@mhcchamber.com.