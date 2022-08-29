P&HCC starts CDL program

According to Indeed.com, there are an estimated 8,000 truck driving positions in Virginia. Patrick & Henry Community College in Henry County recently secured Ancora Education to manage the school’s Commercial Driving License (CDL) training program in Martinsville.

After completing the CDL training program, students can earn their commercial driving license, potentially leading to an in-demand, well-paying career in as little as four weeks, a press release stated. The average starting salary for a licensed CDL driver in Virginia is more than $63,000.

“It is an honor to manage Patrick & Henry’s CDL new training program and to help students take advantage of the employment opportunities now available in the trucking industry,” said Jeffrey Burkhardt, Ancora Education’s Senior Director of Operations, Commercial Driver Training. “We are grateful to the College for the trust they have placed in Ancora We look forward to a great partnership in helping people take the first step towards a successful career in truck driving.”

“It was important for Patrick & Henry to provide a respected CDL training program for the communities we serve. By managing our CDL program, Ancora will provide a depth of knowledge that comes with being a top CDL training provider and will go a long way in helping our instructors and staff be successful,” said Dr. Greg Hodges, President of Patrick & Henry in the release.

“This is the right time to boost our program so students can immediately step into an in-demand field that offers exceptional flexibility and benefits,” added Rhonda Hodges (no relation), Vice President of Workforce, Economic, and Community Development. “With funding from Fast Forward, the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, and the West Piedmont Workforce Development Board, many students can complete the program for little to no cost to the family.”

Ancora Education is a Texas-based group of private, post-secondary schools in convenient locations throughout Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

Ancora Education specializes in allied health, wellness, nursing, IT, business and management, CDL truck driving, professional trades, security, skilled trades, and art and design.