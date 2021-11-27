The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR), program manager of the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission’s (TRRC) Vineyard Development and Expansion Program, has announced a new round of grant funding available to vineyard growers.

Applications are being accepted for grant awards of up to $3,000 per acre for qualified individuals across the 40 localities of the TRRC’s service area in Southern and Southwest Virginia.

“This program is a wonderful opportunity for vineyard growers to expand their acreage or for would-be growers to step into production,” said Mark Gignac, Executive Director of IALR, in a press release. “The program offers helpful assistance with the application process, and reimburses on a cost-share basis to reduce risk and encourage viticulture, which is so vitally important to expanding Virginia’s wine industry.”

The cost-share award reimburses 33 percent of eligible expenditures. Vineyards with up to nine acres may receive a maximum award of up to $15,000, and those with 10 or more acres may receive a maximum award of up to $20,000.