We now have the luxury of taking it for granted

When I grew up, both of my parents owned their own businesses.

They were divorced and lived in different states, so their businesses were not connected. However, their stories -- and the resulting lessons -- were mostly similar.

Mostly.

There was the classic 5-year rule: Most businesses that fail do so within the first 5 years, so there were great sighs of relief once they got past that infamous goalpost.

There were always mileage logs and saved receipts -- and the dreadful weeks leading up to the yearly April 15 tax deadline.

There were lean years and there were flush years.

There was the talk of saving for retirement, and the concerns over the ever-rising costs of health insurance.

But my mother had one set of stories to tell that my father didn't have.

My parents separated back in the years when women commonly were denied checking accounts and loans. Since my mother did not have a husband to sign for her, her father had to do it.

Equal opportunity practices would largely come into play during her early years of independence, though, and soon her signature carried its own weight. In fact, in later years, she bought and sold rental properties in addition to running a business.

When I entered adulthood I leapt right in to working, having my own bank accounts as well as getting my own mortgage loans for rental properties. I gave barely a thought to my mother's stories of what had seemed to be ancient history.

And now I am the editor of a daily newspaper, a role that in earlier years belonged largely to men.

It was only when I reached the age my mother was when she stepped out into the world on her own and was required to have a man's signature for the things that came so easily to me and my peers that it hit me what my mother and generations of women before her must have gone through.

Though there is something I do share with my mother, and that is that never-ending being on duty that comes with balancing work and family.

I grew up in two two-parent households, thanks to a wonderful stepmother and fantastic stepfather. I saw my mother and stepmother work full days, then make dinner and do household chores. They didn't sit down in the living room to relax until hours each evening after the men did, if at all. The women were the ones who stayed home from work with sick children, and they arranged for babysitters as needed.

It's challenging to be a woman in business. Often while I'm at work, I worry about mowing the lawn, but then while I'm mowing the lawn, I worry about work.

You may be surprised how many Bulletin articles have been written in the bleachers during after-school activities, or in the lobby of dance studios or the auditorium for Patriot Players rehearsals in the evenings.

Yet it all comes together in the end.

In this edition of Sunday Business Quarterly, several business women tell their stories. In Martinsville, a group of them chatted about the challenges of balancing it all, plus the rewards. In Roanoke, Jennifer Eddy talks about owning her own agency and Mimi Rainero Coles talks about having a key role with Permatite. Vicki Gardner of Smith Mountain Lake tells about the transition from the Chamber of Commerce to a center role, and Connie Nyholm shares a unique perspective on operating the Virginia International Raceway, a field normally thought of as a man's world.

We think that you will enjoy their stories.

Even if you squeeze in time to read them between work tasks, interrupted now and then by children calling out to you.