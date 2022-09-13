Businesses called the key to success of uptown Martinsville

Almost four dozen businesses have opened, expanded or moved in uptown Martinsville since February 2020 -- the start of the pandemic.

Those businesses were honored by the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce in an informal ceremony Tuesday morning outside the Chamber's office. A representative from each business was given a fanciful old-fashioned decorative key with the message "Key to Success."

"Today is a great in Martinsville. We just wanted to take a pause to celebrate all of the good things that have been happening in our uptown business community," said Chamber President Lisa Watkins.

"On behalf of the Chamber and on behalf of C-PEG, the Chamber's Partnership for Economic Growth ... I congratulate our 46 businesses that are either new or expanded in our uptown footprint."

Each of the business owners present introduced him- or herself. Mike Haley, owner of Uptown Pinball, got a lot of laughs when he said his business is located at "31, 33, 35, 37 and 40 East Church Street. Thank you Mr. Tim Martin," referring to the property owner. "Very good, very good, find me the next one. I need one more."

The other uptown businesses recognized were:

American Patriot Auctions & Consignment

Angel Face Beauty Company

Artisan Enterprises

As-Is Outlet

BAG Productions

Barking Beauties LLC

Brand Builders

Brenda's Catering

CharmCat

Community Storehouse

Dandelion Counseling LLC

Divine Boutique

Done Deal Home Buyers

Edward Jones Investments

Ella Mae's Closet

Four Rivers Counseling

GAPS Healthcare

Greg James Insurance

Gym24

Junk & Disorderly

L & M Boutique LLC

La Plazita

Ma's Cakes

Made in Martinsville

Martinsville Bulletin

M-HC Coalition for Health & Wellness

Natural Desirez Beauty Products

OakStone Health & Nutrition

Peer Recovery Connection

Pieces from the Past

Pure Perfection Barber & Beauty Bar

Raymond James Financial

Roosky's Bar & Grill

Service Printing

Strategic Therapy Associates

Studio 107 - Kimberly Boyd, Karen Eggleston, Sandra Wesley

Long & Foster - The Southern VA Team

TAD Space

The Ground Floor

The Boutique Uptown

The Wellness Bar

Total Elegance Salon

Unique Styles & Designs

Uptown Bella's Salon

Uptown Pinball

Uptown Roxie Suites

Woodmen Life

Your Black Tie Event & Travel