Businesses called the key to success of uptown Martinsville

Almost four dozen businesses have opened, expanded or moved in uptown Martinsville since February 2020 -- the start of the pandemic.
Those businesses were honored by the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce in an informal ceremony Tuesday morning outside the Chamber's office. A representative from each business was given a fanciful old-fashioned decorative key with the message "Key to Success."
"Today is a great in Martinsville. We just wanted to take a pause to celebrate all of the good things that have been happening in our uptown business community," said Chamber President Lisa Watkins.
"On behalf of the Chamber and on behalf of C-PEG, the Chamber's Partnership for Economic Growth ... I congratulate our 46 businesses that are either new or expanded in our uptown footprint."
Each of the business owners present introduced him- or herself. Mike Haley, owner of Uptown Pinball, got a lot of laughs when he said his business is located at "31, 33, 35, 37 and 40 East Church Street. Thank you Mr. Tim Martin," referring to the property owner. "Very good, very good, find me the next one. I need one more."
The other uptown businesses recognized were:
- American Patriot Auctions & Consignment
- Angel Face Beauty Company
- Artisan Enterprises
- As-Is Outlet
- BAG Productions
- Barking Beauties LLC
- Brand Builders
- Brenda's Catering
- CharmCat
- Community Storehouse
- Dandelion Counseling LLC
- Divine Boutique
- Done Deal Home Buyers
- Edward Jones Investments
- Ella Mae's Closet
- Four Rivers Counseling
- GAPS Healthcare
- Greg James Insurance
- Gym24
- Junk & Disorderly
- L & M Boutique LLC
- La Plazita
- Ma's Cakes
- Made in Martinsville
- Martinsville Bulletin
- M-HC Coalition for Health & Wellness
- Natural Desirez Beauty Products
- OakStone Health & Nutrition
- Peer Recovery Connection
- Pieces from the Past
- Pure Perfection Barber & Beauty Bar
- Raymond James Financial
- Roosky's Bar & Grill
- Service Printing
- Strategic Therapy Associates
- Studio 107 - Kimberly Boyd, Karen Eggleston, Sandra Wesley
- Long & Foster - The Southern VA Team
- TAD Space
- The Ground Floor
- The Boutique Uptown
- The Wellness Bar
- Total Elegance Salon
- Unique Styles & Designs
- Uptown Bella's Salon
- Uptown Pinball
- Uptown Roxie Suites
- Woodmen Life
- Your Black Tie Event & Travel