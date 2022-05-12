Caldwell: Librarians deserve raises, too

To the editor:

Your Blue Ridge Regional Library has an urgent need for your support. Our libraries have had level funding for four years. Henry County, Patrick County and Martinsville previously planned to do the same for next year. While thankful for their continuing support, your BRRL Trustees and Director requested a 5% increase in funding.

Public libraries have always been predominantly supported by local governments. Our three jurisdictions provide 74% of the revenues, supporting five libraries and the Patrick County Bookmobile. Most of the rest of our funds come from the state and federal governments. Practically, this means your librarians are local government employees. Our library trustees cannot give our staff an overdue raise without an increase in revenues from Martinsville, Henry and Patrick Counties. Local government employees have enjoyed a few raises in recent years, but your library staff have not.

Our professional librarians’ salaries are less than those with master’s degrees in our school systems. Some of our trained part-time staff can make a higher wage at a retail business. We should not have to choose between giving fair salaries and providing the resources and services needed and wanted by our citizens.

I encourage all who love and value your library to take five minutes this week to contact your supervisors in Henry and Patrick Counties and Martinsville City Council. Urge them to boldly provide the 5% increase in library funding for fiscal year 2022-2023. We are grateful for your help in encouraging our three governments to unify in support of your Blue Ridge Regional Library.

Margaret Caldwell

Member, BRRL Board of Trustees

Martinsville

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.