 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Caldwell: Librarians deserve raises, too

  • 0

To the editor:

Your Blue Ridge Regional Library has an urgent need for your support. Our libraries have had level funding for four years. Henry County, Patrick County and Martinsville previously planned to do the same for next year. While thankful for their continuing support, your BRRL Trustees and Director requested a 5% increase in funding.

Public libraries have always been predominantly supported by local governments. Our three jurisdictions provide 74% of the revenues, supporting five libraries and the Patrick County Bookmobile. Most of the rest of our funds come from the state and federal governments. Practically, this means your librarians are local government employees. Our library trustees cannot give our staff an overdue raise without an increase in revenues from Martinsville, Henry and Patrick Counties. Local government employees have enjoyed a few raises in recent years, but your library staff have not.

Our professional librarians’ salaries are less than those with master’s degrees in our school systems. Some of our trained part-time staff can make a higher wage at a retail business. We should not have to choose between giving fair salaries and providing the resources and services needed and wanted by our citizens.

People are also reading…

I encourage all who love and value your library to take five minutes this week to contact your supervisors in Henry and Patrick Counties and Martinsville City Council. Urge them to boldly provide the 5% increase in library funding for fiscal year 2022-2023. We are grateful for your help in encouraging our three governments to unify in support of your Blue Ridge Regional Library.

Margaret Caldwell

Member, BRRL Board of Trustees

Martinsville

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Henry County Property Transfers

Henry County Property Transfers

Following are property transactions recorded with the County of Henry and first published May 7 online and May 8 in print, both in the Bulletin:

Bassett couple escape house fire

Bassett couple escape house fire

Richard Helmondallar and Christina Richards were unhurt and had managed to pull some of their belongings out of the home by the time the fire department arrived.

Former BB&T building back on the market

Former BB&T building back on the market

After a developer defaulted on a 12-month due diligence agreement, the City has decided to reopen requests for proposals to redevelop the former BB&T building in uptown Martinsville.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert