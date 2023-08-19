REVIVAL SERVICE

Horsepasture Christian Church will hold revival services, at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 and 9 with Bruce Templeton, former HCC youth minister and now a retired minister from Lexington, Kentucky, will be the guest speaker. There will be special music and nursery each night.

ANNIVERSARY/HOMECOMING SERVICE

Horsepasture Christian Church will hold its 175th Anniversary/Homecoming Celebration, at 11 a.m. Sept. 10. Speaker will be Dave Cuthbertson, recently retired minister of HCC. Special music beginning at 10 a.m. by the youth. Nursery provided. Potluck lunch will follow the service.

HOMECOMING SERVICE

Old Well Christian Church, Spencer, will celebrate its 142nd homecoming at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20. Darrell Holland will be guest speaker with special music by the “Branches.” A covered dish lunch will follow.

MOVIE NIGHT

First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 4174 Chatham Road, will host their movie night at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. The movie is titled “My Brother’s Keeper” the story of a war veteran struggling with PTSD and his faith in God. Refreshments will be served.

CHURCH FELLOWSHIP DINNER

Church Without Walls Kingdom Minded Believers, 904 Fayette St., Martinsville, will hold a church fellowship dinner at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20.

HOMECOMING

The annual Homecoming Service at Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren, 144 Mount Herman Church Road in Bassett, will be Sunday, Aug. 27. The speaker will be Rick Randall and special music will be provided by The Branches. Everyone is welcomed.

WORSHIP ON THE LAWN

Destination Freedom with Shazzy Yapy will hold Worship on the Lawn from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at Smith River Sports Complex Amphitheater, 1000 Irisburg Road, Axton. Bring your lawn chairs/blankets.

GENERATION 4 HOPE LOCK-UP

Generation 4 Hope 2023 Lock-Up 11 a.m.-2 p.m., today (Saturday, Aug. 19), CB Hut, 606 Boone Road, Eden, North Carolina, help your friend or family member get released by donating hotdogs, chips drinks, desserts will be available all proceeds will go to “Hometown Christmas.” For information, contact Robert Hiburn at 336-255-9494 or Dawn Hilburn at 336-255-4443 who started this program.

CHANGE IN SERVICE

McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, has combined the Sunday morning worship services into one that will be held at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. A breakfast will be held each Sunday at 8:45 a.m., followed by family Bible study at 9 a.m. and adult Bible study at 11 a.m. For more information call 276-638-7824.

BIBLE STUDY

Traditional Christian Church, 2630 Virginia Ave., Collinsville has begun holding a weekly non-denominational Bible study each Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their Bibles.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, hosts Community Bible Study, a gathering of Christians of various denominations for Bible study, every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall.

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

CLOTHES

Christ Church Community Clothes Closet is open on the fourth Saturday of each month.

MEALS

The Reach Out Ministry of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Inc., 601 Third St., Martinsville, will be serving a free takeout community meal on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville, (across from Patrick Henry Elementary School) will hold a free community breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m., with carry out plates available between 9-9:30 a.m. if food available. This breakfast is held the third Saturday of each month. Next meal is today (Saturday, Aug. 19).

Ridgeway United Methodist Church, will hold a free community breakfast from 8:30-10 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month. Next meal is today (Saturday, Aug. 19).

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 on Wednesday to reserve meals. Next meal is Aug. 23.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds its monthly community meals at 6 p.m. each third Thursday of the month, in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, will serve a free community meal the last Wednesday of each month from 5-6 p.m. in the Undercroft with a sit-down community meal (and takeout will be available only at the end of the meal if there are any leftovers). There are limited parking spaces behind the church for people with mobility issues. Masks are required for unvaccinated adults. Hand sanitizer is available for use.