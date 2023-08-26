Guest speaker

Shiloh Way of the Cross Church of Christ of the Apostolic Doctrine, 938 Brookdale St., Martinsville, will have Elder Gaston Battle, Pastor of Renewed Faith Covenant Ministries, Collinsville, as guest speaker at Shiloh WOTCC at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Services are streamed on Facebook and YouTube beginning with Broadcast at 10:30 a.m. and the service at 11:30 a.m. Pre-recorded Broadcast airs on WHEE AM 1370 from 9:10-9:40 a.m.

Bible class anniversary

Sale event

Ridgeway Methodist Church will hold a Lord’s Acre Sale from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sept. 9 outdoors. Baked goods, crafts, canned goods, plants, etc. will be sold. Breakfast served inside or take out starting at 8 a.m. Hot Dogs served at lunch time. All proceeds are used for local missions.

Revival service

Horsepasture Christian Church will hold revival services at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 and 9. Bruce Templeton, former HCC youth minister, and now a retired minister from Lexington, Kentucky, will be the guest speaker. There will be special music and a nursery each night.

Anniversary/homecoming service

Galilee Mission Bible Class will celebrate its 73rd anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 27. The service will be held at the church, 4174 Chatham Road, Martinsville, with the Rev. Vance Hairston, pastor of New Light Missionary Baptist Church, as guest preacher. He will be accompanied by his choir and congregation. Everyone is invited.

Horsepasture Christian Church will hold its 175th Anniversary/Homecoming Celebration, at 11 a.m. Sept. 10. The speaker will be Dave Cuthbertson, recently retired minister of HCC. Special music beginning at 10 a.m. by the youth. A nursery will be provided. A potluck lunch will follow the service.

Homecoming

The annual Homecoming Service at Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren, 144 Mount Herman Church Road in Bassett, will be this Sunday, Aug. 27. The speaker will be Rick Randall and special music will be provided by The Branches. Everyone is welcome.

Worship on the lawn

Destination Freedom with Shazzy Yapy will hold Worship on the Lawn from 5 to 6 p.m. today, Aug. 26, at Smith River Sports Complex Amphitheater, 1000 Irisburg Road, Axton. Bring your lawn chairs/blankets.

Change in service

McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, has combined the Sunday morning worship services into one that will be held at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. A breakfast will be held each Sunday at 8:45 a.m., followed by family Bible study at 9 a.m. and adult Bible study at 11 a.m. For more information call 276-638-7824.

Bible study

Traditional Christian Church, 2630 Virginia Ave., Collinsville has begun holding a weekly non-denominational Bible study each Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their Bibles.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, hosts Community Bible Study, a gathering of Christians of various denominations for Bible study, every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall.

Music

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

Clothes

Christ Church Community Clothes Closet is open on the fourth Saturday of each month.

Meals

Ridgeway Methodist Church has a community breakfast on the third Saturday of each month from 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. There will be no breakfast in September, but the meal will resume again in October.

The Reach Out Ministry of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Inc., 601 Third St., Martinsville, will be serving a free takeout community meal today, Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville, (across from Patrick Henry Elementary School) will hold a free community breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m., with carry out plates available between 9-9:30 a.m. if food available. This breakfast is held the third Saturday of each month.

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves take-out community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday to reserve meals.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds its monthly community meals at 6 p.m. each third Thursday of the month, in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, will serve a free community meal the last Wednesday of each month from 5-6 p.m. in the Undercroft with a sit-down community meal (and takeout will be available only at the end of the meal if there are any leftovers). There are limited parking spaces behind the church for people with mobility issues. Masks are required for unvaccinated adults. Hand sanitizer is available for use.

