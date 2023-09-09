GUEST SPEAKER FAMILY & FRIENDS DAY

Word of Faith Church, 1103 Rives Road, Martinsville, will have Family & Friends Day on Sept. 17 at 2:30 p.m. with guest speaker Pastor Chris Pritchett and the Mountain Grove Missionary Baptist Church family. Rev. Anthony Woody is the Pastor of Word of Faith Church. There will be a cookout following the service.

Anniversary/homecoming service

High Ridge Baptist Church will celebrate its 87th Homecoming-Church Anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday with guest Rev. Kaven Smith and the Mountain View Baptist Church. Lunch will be served following worship service.

Mount Bethel United Methodist Church will hold Homecoming at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with special music by the Southern Gentlemen, worship service at 11 a.m., and dinner to follow. The church is located on Hodges Farm Road and pastored by Clyde Deloach.

Horsepasture Christian Church will hold its 175th Anniversary/Homecoming Celebration, at 11 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Dave Cuthbertson, recently retired minister of HCC. Special music beginning at 10 a.m. by the youth. A nursery will be provided. A potluck lunch will follow the service.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL GIVEAWAY

Grace Chapel Ministries, 182 Blackberry Road, Bassett, will have a Back-To-School Giveaway at 10:30 a.m. Sunday following morning worship service. The giveaway will consist of school supplies. Elder Mandell A. Motley is pastor.

BIBLE STUDY

Traditional Christian Church, 2630 Virginia Ave., Collinsville has begun holding a weekly nondenominational Bible study each Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their Bibles.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, hosts Community Bible Study, a gathering of Christians of various denominations for Bible study, every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall.

CHANGE IN SERVICE

McCabe Memorial Baptist Church, 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, has combined the Sunday morning worship services into one that will be held at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. A breakfast will be held each Sunday at 8:45 a.m., followed by family Bible study at 9 a.m. and adult Bible study at 11 a.m. For more information call 276-638-7824.

CLOTHES

Christ Church Community Clothes Closet is open on the fourth Saturday of each month.

FALL CONCERT

First Baptist Church of Collinsville, 3339 Virginia Ave., will hold a fall concert with Mercy’s Wall at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. A time of fellowship will follow in the fellowship hall.

MEALS

Ridgeway Methodist Church has a community breakfast on the third Saturday of each month from 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. There will be no breakfast in September, but the meal will resume again in October.

First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville, (across from Patrick Henry Elementary School) will hold a free community breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, with carry out plates available between 9-9:30 a.m. if food available. This breakfast is held the third Saturday of each month.

Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville, serves takeout community meals each month every other Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday to reserve meals. The next meal is Sept. 20th.

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, Bassett, holds its monthly community meals at 6 p.m. each third Thursday of the month, in the fellowship hall.

Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, serves meals in the fellowship hall the last Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 p.m.

Christ Episcopal Church, 311 E. Church St., Martinsville, will serve a free community meal the last Wednesday of each month from 5-6 p.m. in the Undercroft with a sit-down community meal (and takeout will be available only at the end of the meal if there are any leftovers). There are limited parking spaces behind the church for people with mobility issues. Masks are required for unvaccinated adults. Hand sanitizer is available for use.

MOVIE NIGHT

First Baptist Church of Collinsville, 3339 Virginia Ave., will show the movie “Left Behind” Sunday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m.

MUSIC

Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church holds Pickers and Fiddlers on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon. Breakfast-type refreshments are served, and both the program and refreshments are free. Come to listen or bring your harmonica or stringed instrument and join in.

REVIVAL SERVICE

Horsepasture Christian Church will hold revival services at 7 p.m. today. Bruce Templeton, former HCC youth minister, and now a retired minister from Lexington, Kentucky, will be the guest speaker. There will be special music and a nursery.

SALE EVENT

Ridgeway Methodist Church will hold a Lord’s Acre Sale from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. today outdoors. Baked goods, crafts, canned goods, plants, etc. will be sold. Breakfast served inside or take out starting at 8 a.m. Hot Dogs served at lunch time. All proceeds are used for local missions.

Love and Hope Ministries, 1844 Virginia Avenue, Collinsville, will hold a yard sale today in the parking lot from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Free food will be available from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.