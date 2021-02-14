Campbell: Could This Be the 'Best NASCAR Season Ever?'

(Editor’s Note: This is a guest column by Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell, who is writing from Daytona Beach, Florida as he prepares for his work with NASCAR for the Daytona 500 and the start of the 2021 season.)
As a new race season dawns, NASCAR is looking ahead to what FOX Sports is asking in its 2021 marketing campaign, “Could this be the best season ever?”
Over the past year, NASCAR has grown on and off the track. It has been on the cutting edge of technology and innovation with the growth of Esports and the introduction of the Next Gen race car for the 2022 season.
The sport has evolved with the nation in new ways as it met unprecedented challenges over the past year. It has welcomed a reimagined new 2021 schedule and expanded with new owners and race teams.
Lastly, the sport watched seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson conclude his full-time racing career and pass the torch to its first-time champion and most popular driver, Chase Elliott.
The 2021 NASCAR schedule looks unlike any before it. The most notable change is a record number of road course races, including three first-time NASCAR Cup Series road courses: the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Road America in Wisconsin, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Daytona International Speedway’s road course and the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway will also return.
The Track “Too Tough To Tame,” Darlington Raceway, will welcome back a second Cup race weekend as it moves the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR to its new date on Mother’s Day weekend. The All-Star Race moves to Texas Motor Speedway for the first time and Nashville Superspeedway joins the Cup Series schedule as one of Dover International Speedway’s race weekends shifts to the Music City.
The most important dates on the NASCAR schedule are, of course, the races at Martinsville Speedway. This spring we will host the first ever three race weekend of night races on April 8-10 featuring the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Cup Series.
This fall we’ll once again host the penultimate races of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series seasons on October 30-31. We’ll also welcome back the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, on September 25.
There will be new race teams and drivers in new places this season. Basketball legend, the one and only Michael Jordan, has partnered with Racing Virginia native Denny Hamlin to form 23XI Racing. Bubba Wallace will drive the No. 23 and look to bring Jordan his first win in a new sport.
There is another new celebrity owner in NASCAR as “Mr. Worldwide” Pitbull and Justin Marks have formed Trackhouse Racing with Daniel Suarez driving the No. 99.
Alex Bowman moves to the iconic No. 48, taking over for future first-ballot NASCAR Hall of Famer Johnson. Bowman was also the driver who followed the popular Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88. He is more than up to the task as he has already qualified as the pole sitter for this Sunday’s DAYTONA 500.
Our Racing Virginia neighbors, Wood Brothers Racing in Stuart, welcome back Matt DiBenedetto for a second season competing in the No. 21 vying for their 100th Cup Series win.
Erik Jones takes the wheel of the historic No. 43 for Richard Petty Motorsports, Christopher Bell moves up to the No. 20 at Joe Gibbs Racing, and Kyle Larson returns to the sport in the No. 5 for Hendrick Motorsports.
The competition in NASCAR will only get stronger in 2021 as the field chases the young champion in the No. 9. Chesterfield’s Hamlin is still chasing that elusive first Cup Series championship. Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick are looking for more hardware. Team Penske is always a contender with past champions Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski. Their teammate Ryan Blaney, who collided with his best friend, Elliott, at the end of the Busch Clash at Daytona that he was leading, is looking for his breakout season. The competition and skill on the track has never been tougher.
As the sport continues to face the challenges the pandemic brings, we continue to work closely with the state and NASCAR to welcome more fans back to their favorite track, Martinsville Speedway. If we’ve learned anything over the past year, it is that NASCAR knows how to successfully navigate these unique times to keep the intense competition moving and provide fans with a safe, entertaining experience at the track.
For now, we look ahead to “The Great American Race” at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday. All eyes will be on NASCAR’s best competing for the Harley J. Earl Trophy, and especially Virginia’s Hamlin as he looks for a record third consecutive DAYTONA 500 victory. Be sure to tune in to FOX on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. for all the pageantry and action in the 63rd Annual DAYTONA 500. When the green flag flies, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season will officially be underway and we’ll be one day closer to racing in Martinsville for what just might be the best season ever.