Campbell: Could This Be the 'Best NASCAR Season Ever?'

Alex Bowman moves to the iconic No. 48, taking over for future first-ballot NASCAR Hall of Famer Johnson. Bowman was also the driver who followed the popular Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88. He is more than up to the task as he has already qualified as the pole sitter for this Sunday’s DAYTONA 500.

Our Racing Virginia neighbors, Wood Brothers Racing in Stuart, welcome back Matt DiBenedetto for a second season competing in the No. 21 vying for their 100th Cup Series win.

Erik Jones takes the wheel of the historic No. 43 for Richard Petty Motorsports, Christopher Bell moves up to the No. 20 at Joe Gibbs Racing, and Kyle Larson returns to the sport in the No. 5 for Hendrick Motorsports.

The competition in NASCAR will only get stronger in 2021 as the field chases the young champion in the No. 9. Chesterfield’s Hamlin is still chasing that elusive first Cup Series championship. Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick are looking for more hardware. Team Penske is always a contender with past champions Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski. Their teammate Ryan Blaney, who collided with his best friend, Elliott, at the end of the Busch Clash at Daytona that he was leading, is looking for his breakout season. The competition and skill on the track has never been tougher.