Candidates Forum slated for Tuesday evening

Five local candidates have confirmed they will be part of tonight's Candidates Forum.

The forum will be held at 7 p.m. at Morning Star Holy Church, coordinated by its pastor, the Rev. Tyler Millner.

Eric Phillips, Ray Reynolds, Ben Gravely, Garrett Dillard and Eric Bowling have committed to participate, Millner said.

The forum is an outreach for members and residents of Iriswood District, Millner said. It has three objectives:

For residents to see and hear candidates

To provide a platform for candidates to speak

To provide a platform "for the 'people's agenda' and underscore matters of importance.

The candidates who will be on the ballot for the Nov. 2 Henry County election are:

School board member, Collinsville district: Elizabeth Durden and Ray Reynolds

The other school board seats are uncontested: Thomas E. Auker for Blackberry District and Benjamin Gravely for Irisburg District.