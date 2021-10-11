Candidates Forum slated for Tuesday evening

Five local candidates have confirmed they will be part of tonight's Candidates Forum.
The forum will be held at 7 p.m. at Morning Star Holy Church, coordinated by its pastor, the Rev. Tyler Millner.
Eric Phillips, Ray Reynolds, Ben Gravely, Garrett Dillard and Eric Bowling have committed to participate, Millner said.
The forum is an outreach for members and residents of Iriswood District, Millner said. It has three objectives:
For residents to see and hear candidates
To provide a platform for candidates to speak
To provide a platform "for the 'people's agenda' and underscore matters of importance.
The candidates who will be on the ballot for the Nov. 2 Henry County election are:
School board member, Collinsville district: Elizabeth Durden and Ray Reynolds
The other school board seats are uncontested: Thomas E. Auker for Blackberry District and Benjamin Gravely for Irisburg District.
Four candidates are running against each other to represent the Irisburg District in the Henry County Board of Supervisors: Eric J. Phillips, Garrett L. Dillard, Billy Dean White and Eric W. Bowling.
For the Collinsville District Board of Supervisors, challenger Andrew C. Palmer is running against Joseph A. "Joe" Bryant.
The Blackberry District seat on the board of supervisors held by Jimmie L. "Jim" Adams is uncontested. Adams is up for reelection.
In the House of Delegates 16th District race, Democrat Chance B. Tevillian is challenging incumbent Les R. Adams, a Republican.
In the House of Delegates 14th District, Democrat S.M. "Rhett" Deitz is running against incumbent D.W. "Danny" Marshall III, a Republican.
Two political newcomers are running to be the member of House of Delegates 9th District: Republican Wren Williams and Democrat Bridgette N. Craighead.
Candidates for Virginia attorney general are Republican Jason S. Miyares and Democrat Mark R. Herring.
Candidates for lieutenant governor are Republican Winsome E. Sears and Democrat Hala S. Ayala.
Three candidates are running for governor: Republican Glenn A. Youngkin, Democrat Terry R. McAuliffe and Princess L. Blanding of the Liberation Party.
The church is at 2839 Stoney Mountain Road. For those who would like to hear the forum by phone, dial 701-802-5409 and enter access code 4608980.