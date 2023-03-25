Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and tr…
A Charlotte, N.C.-based program which has been banned by the state of South Carolina under accusations of being a scam has been in Martinsvill…
A jail nurse has been indicted for involuntary manslaughter in the August death of inmate Bradley Steven Hensley.
Pastors, their families and their staffs can stay at a free over 600-acre retreat sight right here in Martinsville because of an organization …
Even more of the sales of the Ted Balabanis properties, a $33.5 million sale and lots of easements for Appalachian Power
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.