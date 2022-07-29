Tags
A Martinsville Circuit Court grand jury handed down 177 indictments on Monday. There were 120 direct indictments and 57 certified indictments.
A Martinsville woman has died after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.
After living without local emergency medical care for over four years, residents in Patrick County are being told their hospital, closed since…
During City Council meeting, explanation is given of delay. Also, residents air their concerns on various topics.
When this law was first passed, I remember setting out to find an intersection in the area that would be legal to turn left on red and I found two.
Here are the most recent arrest reports as provided by the Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County sheriff's offices.
Mark Hughes got the chance to watch the Bassett boys basketball team last season. Now, Hughes will take over as coach of the Bengals this winter, Henry County announced last week.
The database launched in the middle of June and features about 50 cold cases statewide. One Virginia State Police special agent in Salem got his first tip through the system on Friday.
In a heinous series of events chronicled by a criminal complaint on file in the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office by an “Investigator Duffy” with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Ross Thomas Eckert of Appalachian Drive in Fieldale is now wanted for rape of a woman, object sexual penetration of a victim less than 13 years old and 36 counts of possession of child pornography on his cellphone.
