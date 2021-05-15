Carlisle baseball wins VIC championship

Carlisle's baseball team wasted no time getting a lead in Friday's Virginia Independent Conference championship game. The Chiefs scored three runs in the first inning, five in the second, six in the third, and three more in the fourth on the way to a 17-1 rout of Blue Ridge School at Carlisle.

Addison Clark led the Chiefs with four hits, including a home run, five RBIs, and four runs scored. Garret Kangas was 3-3 with three RBIs, Conner Plaster was 3-4 with two doubles, three RBIs, and three runs scored, and Colby Cunningham was 1-2 in four plate appearances with four runs scored, two stolen bases, and two RBIs.

Colin Cunningham threw four innings for the Chiefs, allowing just one unearned run on three hits with a walk and four strikeouts. Styles Geramita also threw one perfect inning in relief.

The Chiefs reached Friday's championship game after defeating Virginia Episcopal School 4-0 at home Thursday in the tournament semifinals.

Plaster and Kale Richardson had two hits each for the Chiefs in Thursday's semifinal. Plaster added two RBIs and Richardson had a home run and scored two runs in all.

Kangas threw a complete game Thursday in the shutout, allowing just three hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts.

The conference championship gives the Chiefs an automatic bid in the VISAA Division III state tournament. Carlisle was ranked No. 2 in the state in the latest rankings that came out this week. The state tournament bracket will be released early this week.