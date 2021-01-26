Carlisle School Athletes Where Are They Now: Nuangki signs with Australian NBL1 team and other Chiefs competing at the next level

By the time Moses Nuangki gets back on the basketball court in April, it will have been more than a year since the Carlisle School graduate played an actual game.
But when he does get to play again, he’ll be playing for a professional team in his hometown.
Nuangki, a 2019 Carlisle graduate who was named second team All-VISAA State as a senior, signed to play with the the Norwood Flames, an NBL1 team in Adelaide, Australia in November.
“I returned back home from school because of COVID and I was really just going to return back to school and I was working out and playing basketball locally and stuff like that, and then their GM gave me a call and he asked me if I wanted to play for them this season so I just kind of accepted that,” Nuangki said in a Zoom call over the weekend.
Nuangki played last season with Cowley County College in Kansas.
The NBL is the largest basketball league in Australia. The NBL1 was formed in 2018 and is a semi-professional league that has 56 clubs in total across Western and South Australia, Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania, and New South Wales.
A post on the Flames’ website announcing Nuangki’s signing called him a “a fast, athletic guard who can play on or off the ball.”
“He’s a tremendous playmaker and can shoot comfortably from 3-point range,” the announcement added. “His long wingspan and speed make him a tough defensive player also.”
Since the signing, Nuangki has been working with the team for preseason training three days a week, including weekly conditioning practices.
The Flames did a preseason basketball challenge last fall, but that wasn’t anything like playing an actual game. With COVID-19 largely in control in Australia, Nuangki will have another luxury – getting to play in stadium with fans.
The team’s home stadium is about 20 minutes from his home, allowing Nuangki’s friends and family to watch him play for the first time in several years.
“That’ll be nice, for sure,” he said. “My brothers haven’t seen me play in ages, and my mom hasn’t seen me play in a long time. It’ll be great. It’ll be fun. I can’t wait. See some friends and play against some friends as well, so that’ll be cool.
“This is the longest I’ve been back home since I first left to go to Carlisle,” he added.
Even though he’s on the other side of the globe, Nuangki said he still keeps in touch with his Chiefs teammates and coaches, talking to them on FaceTime calls and messaging on Snapchat.
“They were just congratulating me and stuff. They were glad,” he said of his Carlisle teammates reaction to his signing. “They want me to come visit so I will definitely come visit someday soon, hopefully, when everything is all right.”
Nuangki said he learned a lot from his years playing at Carlisle – how to play with more maturity and stay in his role, deal with tough situations and adversity, and remain a leader on the court no matter what happens – and will take his knowledge from high school and college to his new adventure.
It’s just a few more months before he can return to the court and put those lessons in action again.
“It’s going to be amazing. It’s going to be exciting. It’ll feel so good,” Nuangki said of getting to play games again. “I’m really excited to play with a crowd as well and luckily we’re fortunate enough to be able to do that.”
Here’s a look at other Carlisle graduates who are playing sports at the next level:
(Editor’s Note: This list is not exhaustive.)
- Trey Carter is a freshman baseball player at Liberty University. The Flames season will begin in March.
- Nick Duncan is a sophomore pitcher on the baseball team at Patrick Henry Community College. The Patriots are scheduled to begin playing games in February.
- BJ Fitzgerald is a sophomore member of the men’s basketball team at Virginia State University. The Trojans have not played a game this season after the CIAA conference canceled men’s and women’s basketball in December due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fitzgerald transferred to VSU prior to this season from Norfolk State University.
- Nick Foley is a senior on the men’s soccer team at the University of Lynchburg. Foley started nine games and appeared in 16 for the Hornets last season.
- Alyson Gammons is a freshman women’s soccer at Salem College in North Carolina. The Spirits have no released their 2021 schedule as of Monday night.
- Bryce Hall is a sophomore member of the men’s basketball team at Ferrum College after transferring from Randolph College prior to this season. In three games this season, Hall is averaging 10 points and scored five points for the Panthers in a game on January 14.
- Daisy Harris is a freshman at Ferrum College where she is a member of the women’s basketball and soccer teams. The Panthers’ basketball season began on Saturday, and the soccer team will begin games in March.
- Natalie Hidalgo is a junior on the women’s soccer team at Roanoke College. She scored one goal and had an assist as a freshman, and played four games last season before games were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Maroons will begin the 2021 season in February.
- Tyrese Morrison is in his first year playing men’s basketball at Averett University. The Cougars have played one game so far this season.
- Matt Muehleck is a senior outfielder on Hampden-Sydney College’s baseball team. Muehleck had 11 at-bats in a shortened 2020 season, picking up two hits and scoring five runs. He has a career 14 RBIs and 18 runs scored for the Tigers.
- Madison Nuckols is a redshirt senior on the field hockey team at Longwood University. The Lancers will begin the 2021 season in March.
- Vitor Otsuka is a freshman on the men’s soccer team at West Liberty University in West Virginia, where the team is scheduled to begin playing games in late February.
- Gabriel Santos Marinho de Queiroz is a freshman on the men’s soccer team at Bluefield College. He appeared in all eight games for the Rams last fall.
- Gabriel Torres is a freshman goalkeeper for the men’s soccer team at the University of Pikeville in Kentucky. The Bears will begin the 2021 season in February.
- Juan Vascones is a freshman baseball player at Mary Baldwin University. The Fighting Squirrels are scheduled to begin playing games in February.
- Landon Wagoner is a first year player on the men’s basketball team at Randolph College. The Wildcats opened the season on Saturday.
- Tyeisha Williams is a redshirt junior on the women’s basketball team at Mid-Atlantic Christian University in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Williams averaged 26 minutes and 8.8 points per game for the Mustangs in five games in November. The team is scheduled to resume play on Friday.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com