Carlisle School Athletes Where Are They Now: Nuangki signs with Australian NBL1 team and other Chiefs competing at the next level

Since the signing, Nuangki has been working with the team for preseason training three days a week, including weekly conditioning practices.

The Flames did a preseason basketball challenge last fall, but that wasn’t anything like playing an actual game. With COVID-19 largely in control in Australia, Nuangki will have another luxury – getting to play in stadium with fans.

The team’s home stadium is about 20 minutes from his home, allowing Nuangki’s friends and family to watch him play for the first time in several years.

“That’ll be nice, for sure,” he said. “My brothers haven’t seen me play in ages, and my mom hasn’t seen me play in a long time. It’ll be great. It’ll be fun. I can’t wait. See some friends and play against some friends as well, so that’ll be cool.

“This is the longest I’ve been back home since I first left to go to Carlisle,” he added.

Even though he’s on the other side of the globe, Nuangki said he still keeps in touch with his Chiefs teammates and coaches, talking to them on FaceTime calls and messaging on Snapchat.