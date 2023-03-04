Carter Bank & Trust recently donated $48,000 in grant money to Patrick & Henry Community College Foundation (P&HCC) to put toward the school’s Workforce, Economic and Community Development division.

Through its Community Reinvestment Act and Community Development programs, the bank is reinvesting a jobs retention grant reward back into the community for workforce development, a press release states.

“Being a partner to the communities where we’re privileged to serve has been a hallmark of Carter Bank & Trust for nearly 50 years,” Carter Bank & Trust Executive Vice President and Director of Regulatory Risk Management Loran Adams said in the release. “Having our headquarters in Martinsville and Henry County, it’s important to us to help give residents opportunity. By partnering with and supporting Patrick & Henry Community College we’re able to help people get critical skills to fill job openings in our area.”

P&HCC’s Workforce, Economic, and Community Development division works closely with the Martinsville and Henry County Economic Development Corporation to identify the labor needs of industries moving to the area and helps prepare workers to meet those needs.

P&HCC Vice President of Workforce Economic Community Development Rhonda Hodges said in the release the $48,000 donation benefits not only the school, but the community and, most importantly, the students.

“We’re about improving the economic mobility of our students and the economic development of our community,” Hodges said. “So, it’s a tremendous impact for us. Providing flexible funding allows us to buy equipment for programs and provide supportive services to students. Our students are often working students and as I like to say, ‘they have life and life happens,’ so often they need supportive services like transportation or child care so $48,000 goes further than anyone can imagine when it comes to helping us and helping our students.

“We couldn’t be more appreciative of Carter Bank & Trust for sharing our mission and helping us.”

Programs in PHCC’s Workforce, Economic, and Community Development include: College Career Center, StartUp MHC, Idea Center, Fabrication Lab, Precision Center, Small Scale Manufacturing, certification programs for Nurse Aid, Electrical, Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), Construction, HVAC, Electrical, and Carpentry certification programs, and academic programs including welding, machining, mechatronics, and Racing College of Virginia.