Here are the most recent arrest reports as provided by the Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County sheriff's offices.
Dorothy Annette Clements, 30, of Spotsylvania, was taken into custody on Thursday.
A Roanoke man was sentenced to a 55-year active sentence for his involvement in the shooting death of a retired Henry County investigator’s wife.
Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...
Jake Earles grew up in Axton and left town to play music in various places before returning to become a popular musical performer in and around Martinsville.
From Yo Daddy’s Properties LLC to Tailored Interiors LLC of Ferrum: Lot on northeast side of Marshall Court, Martinsville District, $119,000.
An added employee policy prevents LC Jones from keeping his job and serving on Council, should he be elected
A mobile home was completely destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon, but there did not appear to be any injuries.
Henry County was awarded $655,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) on Monday to complete the Dick & Willie Trail.
A CDC committee recommends adding COVID shots to regular immunization schedules. But the state gets to decide what shots students need to attend school.
