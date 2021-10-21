Chaddha: Students should be taught about the past

Recently people have attended school board meetings and raised objections to “Critical Race Theory” being taught in their school because “we are not a racist country and our children should not be made to feel guilty about actions taken in the past.”

“Critical Race Theory” is NOT a course, and administrators have said that it is NOT being taught in their school, BUT that has not satisfied some people.

The history of our country contains both good and bad events. Our students should learn about ALL of them. I am a grandmother who grew up in Martinsville and never heard of the Greenwood Massacre and the blinding of Isaac Woodward until 2 or 3 years ago when I did a project on 400 Years of African American History. Those events weren’t in the history books when I was in school, so white students and, probably black students, were not made aware of that part of our history. Events which happened to African Americans are a part of our history, and we cannot wipe them away.

A recent historical marker was erected for the Dry Bridge School (East Martinsville School). This was one of 5,000 schools for African Americans funded by Julius Rosenwald for “the well-being of mankind.” Some people, such as Mr. Rosenwald, put their religious teachings into action to care for others.