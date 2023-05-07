Baylee Millard always knew she would work with children in some capacity — but she didn’t initially know it would be in the field of healthcare.

Millard was born in Salem, but her family moved to Brosville when she was only 2 years old. She has lived there ever since, even still on the same road she grew up on.

She graduated from Tunstall High School in 2012 before starting classes at Danville Community College to become a teacher.

“I really wanted to do something creative, and I felt like being a teacher would be an outlet or way to do that. I really wasn’t sure what I wanted to do,” she said.

In the middle of that process Millard had her first daughter, Brelynn Bolden, 9, and was inspired to become a labor and delivery nurse after experiencing how well the nurses at Sovah Health-Danville handled the delivery.

“I thought it was a really amazing experience and I wanted to do that,” Millard said. “It’s really cool. I work with some of the girls that were there when I had my daughter.”

“I had some complications and they were really there for me and helped me through it,” she added. “Just to give somebody else that same experience” is one thing that inspired her to go into labor and delivery instead of a different type of nursing.

One of the nurses who helped deliver her first child was Jennifer Norton. “She was the nurse that really stuck out to me,” Millard said. “She was really the main inspiration for me wanting to become a nurse.”

Millard graduated from Patrick Henry Community College in December 2017 to become a Registered Nurse. In February 2018 she started at Sovah Health-Martinsville in the labor and delivery unit before transferring to Sovah Health Danville in 2020.

Millard is still a labor and delivery nurse in Danville today.

"I never would have made it without my parents' help," Millard said. They are Brenda and Vince Millard. She also has another daughter Ella Bolden, 2.

She said in high school she used to be “really squeamish,” especially discussing muscles and ligaments while in anatomy class.

“Those words made me want to heave,” she said. “If you would’ve told me I would be a nurse, I would’ve been like ‘No, you’re lying.’

“But, I just got over it. You have a baby and you grow up and things change,” Millard said. “And here I am … It’s not beautiful all the time, but it’s great.”

She said the most challenging aspect of her job is the days that don’t go well.

“Not all outcomes are good outcomes,” she said. “Labor and delivery can be the most beautiful place to work or it can be the most tragic place to work. So we have bad shifts that really stay with you.”

But it’s all worth it to Millard when she sees the parents hold their babies for the first time, she said.

“Every place you work, there’s going to be good and bad and I feel like we have more good than bad,” Millard said.

“They go through all this pain and they’re so miserable and then it’s like immediately once the baby’s out it’s a completely different story,” she added. “They’re so happy and it’s like a new person.”

“It gets busy and it’s kind of stressful sometimes, but I really do enjoy what I do and I work in a great place,” she added. “My coworkers are fantastic. It’s just really fun watching moms become moms.

“It’s just a passion of birth and babies and motherhood,” Millard said. “It’s just where my heart is and I don’t see me doing anything else."

What she loves best about her job includes teaching first-time mothers what to do, "and the emotional connection you get with somebody having their first baby," she said.

“I’ll never forget the nurses who helped me my first time,” she said.