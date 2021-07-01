Charlie Bucket
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville Police have not identified a person who argued with the victim before the shooting.
- Updated
Most new laws approved earlier this year by the Virginia General Assembly go into effect on Thursday.
- Updated
Jeep and dump truck collide head-on in Henry County.
The change will occur as of September.
They were part of an effort to stop distribution of meth, heroin and fentanyl.
Woman was found beaten at a Super 8.
The cost of allowing Martinsville to take in land and tax base could have been devastating.
Two vehicles were damaged.
Martinsville Speedway's emphasis on Henry County Fair leaves holiday independent of large-scale fireworks.
Court proceedings from Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County district and circuit courts.