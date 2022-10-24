Cheerful fall color

Be the first to know
Here are the most recent arrest reports as provided by the Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County sheriff's offices.
Dorothy Annette Clements, 30, of Spotsylvania, was taken into custody on Thursday.
A CDC committee recommends adding COVID shots to regular immunization schedules. But the state gets to decide what shots students need to attend school.
A Roanoke man was sentenced to a 55-year active sentence for his involvement in the shooting death of a retired Henry County investigator’s wife.
From Yo Daddy’s Properties LLC to Tailored Interiors LLC of Ferrum: Lot on northeast side of Marshall Court, Martinsville District, $119,000.
An added employee policy prevents LC Jones from keeping his job and serving on Council, should he be elected
Law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty will be honored in a memorial during Tuesday’s 6 p.m. meeting of the Henry County B…
The Martinsville High School football team bounced back in a big way on Thursday, defeating Tunstall, 48-14, at home in a Piedmont District matchup.
Just as cities do not require approval of counties to become towns, counties do not require approval of towns to become cities.
A two-vehicle crash in Patrick County claimed the life of a Willis woman on Tuesday.
