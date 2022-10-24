 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cheerful fall color

New flowers for city hall

The flower bed in front of the Martinsville Municipal Building has had its looks changed to match the seasons. Here, Shane Oliver (left) and Chris Scales plant chrysanthemums and pansies for color throughout the fall. Pansies often last through the winter to bring color straight into springtime.
