Cheeto Mar 11, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 'Preserving History': Martinsville Speedway removes part of wall to commemorate Ross Chastain's 'Hail Melon' move On Tuesday afternoon, construction crews were at Martinsville Speedway to remove part of the wall, and Ross Chastain was there to help with th… Administrator's resignation may be related to solar farm approval The abrupt departure of Patrick County's Administrator came at the same time it was discovered that her signature was on the approval of a sol… Carver residents concerned Some residents of Carver Road expressed concern to the Henry County Board of Supervisors last week about a logging operation that they say is … Patrick County Grand Jury hands down 43 indictments There were a total of 65 indictments issued against 30 people by a Patrick County Grand Jury on Monday. An indictment is not an indication of … Sheriff's race officially on; Del Mills first to campaign, and Sandy Hines also has filed to run "We've got a good platform. I have a good support team behind me, and they are willing to come out of retirement to make me better," said Mill…