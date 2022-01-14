Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
As well as expressing concern for his welfare, his patients say they have not been able to get prescriptions for medicines they need refilled and are worried about being set adrift in terms of health care.
People across the region are calling Scott “Rupe” Dalton, who died Sunday at the age of 55, a modern-day renaissance man.
"Before the [winter] break it was going down, but the spreading is rampant right now," said Superintendent Sandy Strayer. "Our rates are very high."
Roer Morrison "was a walking King James version translation of the Bible, very versed in scriptures,” with a “keen insight, not only being able to quote it but being able to understand it and then teach it," the Rev. Charles Whitfield said.
Henry County General District Court
Magna Vista High School announces its honor rolls for the second six-week grading period.
Friday's victory over Bassett for the Martinsville boys basketball team was their fifth of the season, but the first varsity win in a long career for coach Doug Hankins.
Bassett High School announces its honor rolls for the second six-week grading period.
NEWPORT NEWS — A former Virginia couple has pleaded guilty to submitting at least 40 fake loan applications totaling more than $5.1 million connected to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.