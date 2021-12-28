Chisolm: US government not fair by races

To the editor,

On Jan. 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing the slaves. On that very same day, the Homestead Act of 1862 was enacted. Under this act, the U.S. Congress literally gave away 160 acres of land per person or family, free.

For more than 100 years, more than 2 million white Americans received more than 270 million acres of land, and the only stipulation was that they had to “homestead” the land for five years and it would be theirs. Imagine that: 160 acres of land, free. And the settlers didn’t even have to be U.S. citizens to qualify; they only had to be working on becoming citizens. This act, the Homestead Act of 1862, was, to my knowledge, never repealed.

Then we have the Servicemen's Readjustment Act of 1944, commonly known as the G.I. Bill. It was a law that provided a range of benefits for some of the returning World War II veterans but the millions of Black veterans never got a dime! My father included who served in WWII and Korea.

Reparations anyone? 40 acres and a mule? Hell, right now, I’ll take an acre and a chicken. Peace.

Pamela Hairston Chisholm

Martinsville

