Christiansburg's Fatback Soul Shack closes

CHRISTIANSBURG — Fatback Soul Shack has closed, a decision the restaurant announced on Facebook Tuesday and attributed to rising costs and a poor economy.

Fatback, located at 2440 Roanoke St. in town, is among several restaurants that belong to Del. Marie March, R-Floyd.

March also owns Due South BBQ, which has restaurants in Christiansburg and Roanoke. The Christiansburg location opened in 2007, while the Roanoke one opened in early 2021.

Fatback, which had moved into a former Waffle House building, opened nearly seven years ago in March of 2016. In addition to becoming known for their down-home cooking, both Fatback and Due South have served as regular venues for live music.

Fatback grew out of a desire to expand the offerings at Due South in Christiansburg, March said.

When Fatback opened, March said that its menu would be a combination of influences honoring the trucking culture on nearby Interstate 81, Appalachian mountain cooking and African-American soul food. One of Fatback’s major staples had also been seafood.

March didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday on Fatback and the future of the Due South properties.

In the meantime, at least a few Fatback employees have taken issue with the restaurant’s abrupt decision.

Melody Kelly, a server, said no one was given any notice of the closing.

“The managers were told that morning. Our schedule was made out through Jan. 4,” Kelly wrote in an email Tuesday evening.

While Kelly wasn’t scheduled to work Tuesday, she said she has belongings at the restaurants that she’s not sure how she’s going to collect. She said the employees weren’t given the opportunity to transfer to any of the Due South restaurants.

Kelly was one of several people tagged in a Facebook post from Sheila Kristine that shared the announcement of the restaurant’s closing. The post, which ends with #Scrooge, directs sharp criticism at March’s operation of the restaurant and the lack of notice on the closing.

“We all would have liked to get our things out before people we didn’t know came and started moving everything out! But then again, some showed up to work this morning just to be turned around and told they no longer worked for the company sooo I guess the heads up was just not in the cards for any us,” reads the post, which also addressed concerns about workers who relied on the restaurant as their primary or sole source of income.

Kelly was one of the people whose employment at the restaurant served as another source of income.

“I loved the people I worked with as we were like another family, and my manager was amazing at scheduling me around my availability, and my loyal and amazing customers,” Kelly wrote. “Income wise, while it was my second job, it was my primary source of income because I made more there part-time than at my full-time job.”

Another Facebook post from Fatback about a week ago announced their plans to be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas and Monday to provide their employees with “much needed time off with their families to celebrate.” The same post announced plans for the restaurant to reopen Tuesday at 11 a.m.

“Thank you for your understanding and we hope to see you before the New Year,” the post reads.

Although she has been a businesswoman for well over a decade, much of March’s public image over the past few years has been linked to her politics.

March began showing an increased interest in politics some time around the mid-2010s, particularly the scenes in Christiansburg and Montgomery County.

Among other issues, March was an outspoken critic of Christiansburg’s revamped noise ordinance in 2018. Fatback, around the time it introduced its outdoor stage in 2017, had received some noise complaints over its live music.

Following the noise ordinance debate, March vowed to shake up Christiansburg Town Council in future elections. In 2019, she backed current Councilwoman Johana Hicks, who won her seat after finishing first in balloting that year. Hicks in 2021 made an unsuccessful bid for mayor, losing to long-time incumbent Mike Barber.

March was elected to public office — on her first ever bid — in 2021 after comfortable victories in the GOP primary earlier that year and November general election.

Now, March is set to face Del. Wren Williams of Patrick County next year in a districtwide primary. The two Republicans are running against each other in the redrawn and renumbered 47th House District.

The winner of next year’s primary will be favored to win the Nov. 7 general election as the area covered by the newly drawn district has long trended Republican.

Although the primary is still months away, the race is already contentious.

During a Republican celebration in Wytheville earlier in the fall, March filed a criminal assault and battery complaint against Williams, alleging he had shoved her. Williams has denied the allegations, and both elected officials shared video footage in the days following the event to try to back up their cases.

An arraignment hearing on the case was scheduled in Wythe General District Court earlier this month, but was moved to Jan. 4.

In a separate case, March has been embroiled in a land use dispute with Pulaski County officials over her Big Red Barn property on 4241 Lee Highway.

Pulaski County officials, via interviews and a number of public records, have said that the property has not been in compliance with a number of zoning related requirements, including permitting. Although they’ve repeatedly stated that they’ve tried to resolve the issues with March, the delegate has described the problem over the Big Red Barn as nothing more than efforts by Pulaski County officials to bully her.

March has also claimed that her difficulties in Pulaski County are rooted in efforts by old establishment Republicans to prevent her from gaining influence and control in the locality.

March put the Big Red Barn up for sale earlier in the fall, but a previous listing of the property on Long & Foster Real Estate is no longer available.