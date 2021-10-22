Christmas Cheer accepting applications

Christmas Cheer will begin accepting applications on Monday and will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Friday, Nov. 19.

The office will be located at 10 Liberty St., two doors down from Grace Network and near Lester Home Center and Taco Bell.

Applications must be completed in person, and proof of residency in Martinsville or Henry County is required along with a photo ID. Social security information and dates of birth must be provided for all household members. Acceptable proofs of residency are a Virginia drivers license, a city or county utility bill, or an AEP bill.

Christmas Cheer has been assisting Martinsville and Henry County families in need since 1951. Providing toys to children 10 and under, Cheer also provides each household with a large box of food and blanket.

The fundraising goal for 2021 has been set at $45,000. Donations can be mailed to PO Box 540, Martinsville VA 24114, or dropped off at the Cheer office.

