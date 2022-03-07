Church helps put out fire: Multiple fires break out in Martinsville-Henry County

Judy Harris Hodge watched in panic as flames jumped and exploded through the woods in her back yard.

It was one of more than half a dozen brush fires that were reported on a windy Monday in Martinsville-Henry County.

Hodge had just left Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church's weekly food box distribution, headed for her home on Old Liberty Drive in Axton.

The first thing she noticed was a large amount of smoke and her first thought, she said, was that no one could be burning something with the windy weather conditions.

When she reached her house, Hodge said, she saw “two little fires down in the woods” that border her back yard, and before she knew it they were “just blowing up.”

She added that it was “weird seeing it just go up” so quickly.

While the fire backed up and surrounded Hodge’s home, coming up all around the edge of her yard, there was no damage to her house. Hodge said that there was a buildup of sticks and dead trees from the weather lately that likely contributed to the start of the fire.

Hodge's aunt, Lula Watkins, who lives next door, was “real nervous” because she saw the smoke and believed it was Hodge’s house that was on fire, said Hodge.

She also added that she was very thankful that the wind was blowing away from her house when this happened, which helped keep the fire away from her house.

The Brosville Fire Department was the first on the scene, she said, and she also noticed trucks from Axton and Horsepasture.

Hodge called back to her church once she saw the fire, and several members came right away to offer their support and help. A church trustee, James Adams, hosed down the edge between the woods and the yard to keep the fire from spreading toward the house.

At 3:30 p.m. Monday Hodge said that the fire had mostly been put out except for some small sparks, and bulldozers were clearing wide areas of brush apparently to prevent the fire from starting up again.

She added that “everybody’s been doing a great job” and that she appreciates the efforts of all the fire departments that were involved. She also said that she is “just thankful that everything is okay and that no one was hurt.”

Hodge’s next-door neighbor was less lucky. Though their house was saved, the wind was blowing towards their property. She went to warn them, but they were not home, she said. First responders opened the corral to let their horses run away from the approaching fire but, Hodge said, they stayed huddled in a corner and refused to move.

A local landmark, the old Farmer’s Inn store which is in front of the neighbors' house, was completely destroyed by the fire. All that remains is the chimney.

The store, and a house right next door, used to be owned by Dillard and Sally Hodge decades ago, said Judy Hodge (no relation). Their son, Clay Hodge, played important roles in the community, she added.

Judy Hodge said when she was a girl, staying with her grandmother, she used to walk to the. The store was a mom and pop operation and Hodge said that it was run by a “real nice couple, real nice people.”

Fire calls sounded on the scanner all afternoon, from areas including Carson Drive in Bassett and Old Chatham Road. Fire marshals and chiefs could not be reached for comment on Monday.

Burn Ban

A statewide burn ban that started in February will remain through April 30. This means open-air burning before 4 p.m. is against the law.

The Virginia Department of Forestry says if the fire is more than 300 feet from the woods or dry grass which could carry fire to the woods, the burning may be permitted from 4 p.m. to midnight as long as the person responsible for the fire takes proper precautions and attends to the fire at all times.

State law is superseded by additional local laws, and in Martinsville, any fires must be extinguished by 8 p.m.

Violation of the 4 p.m. burning law is a Class 3 misdemeanor with a fine of not more than $500.